Genshin Impact reveals new upcoming character Arlecchino: Release and more details

Genshin Impact has finally announced Arlecchino as an upcoming playable character via drip marketing on their official social media platforms. It is confirmed that The Knave will be released in the version 4.6 update, expected to go live on April 24, 2024.

Arlecchino is a Pyro unit and is speculated to be a 5-star entity that uses a Polearm as her weapon of choice. It is also worth mentioning that she will be the only new playable character in version 4.6.

The officials have also shared other interesting details about Arlecchino through drip marketing. Read on for more info.

Genshin Impact drip marketing reveals Arlecchino

Expand Tweet

Genshin Impact has finally drip-marketed Arlecchino to confirm that she will be released as a playable unit in the 4.6 patch, which is expected to go online on April 24, 2024. The drip marketing has also revealed a few other important details that players might want to know, such as The Knave's Constellation and introduction.

Name: Arlecchino

Title: Dire Balemoon

Head of the House of the Hearth

Vision: Pyro

Constellation: Ignis Purgatorius

In addition, here's the description of Arlecchino on her drip marketing by Pierro, "The Jester," her fellow Fatui Harbinger:

"Fate grants favors to no one. Only those who would fight it with every ounce of their being may earn the right to challenge it."

The above statement by Pierro is a little vague, but it might likely be a reference to Arlecchino's past and how far she has come.

Expected Arlecchino banner release

Expand Tweet

Travelers can expect Arlecchino's banner to be available to be available on one of these dates:

Phase I - April 24, 2024.

- April 24, 2024. Phase II - May 14, 2024.

Assuming Arlecchino is released in the first phase, her banner will be available as soon as the 4.6 update is online.

There's still time until The Knave of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers is released, but some leakers have already leaked most of her skills, abilities, and Constellations. They seem a bit similar to Hu Tao's kit, with a few minor differences that can potentially make The Knave the best Pyro DPS unit in the game.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.