Genshin Impact Sethos leaks: Gameplay, abilities, Idle animation, party-entry visuals, and more

Sethos will be a playable 4-star character in Genshin Impact 4.7 alongside the likes of Clorinde and Sigewinne. While the latter two characters have made their respective appearance in the game already, Sethos is someone completely new both in terms of the game's story and character interactions.

Sethos will be an Electro character, wielding a Bow as his main weapon. Based on his kit leaks, it seems his role in any party will be an on-field DPS.

This article showcases the visual leaks of Sethos' ability animations, including idles and party-entry action.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks made by a renowned leaker named Uncle Balls. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact Sethos leaks showcase in-game skill animations

Sethos' skill allows him to deal a burst of Electro damage to enemies in front of him. Doing so, Sethos also dashes backward to dodge any incoming attacks. Much like the skill description, his in-game animation shows him dashing backward after leaving behind a trail of Electro damage, with an additional "sand clock" icon.

Sethos' burst allows him to enter a different state for a short period, followed by a flurry of Electro normal attacks. This also falls in line with his kit description, where Sethos performs a special ritual, leading his normal attacks to be converted into enemy-piercing shots.

These shots will deal Electro damage to opponents in its path, scaling off Sethos' Elemental Mastery.

Genshin Impact Sethos leaks showcase in-game idle and party-entry animations

Sethos has two idle animations, like every other character in the game. One animation showcases him checking out both his wrists. In the other animation, Sethos takes out a water jug to drink from it.

Lastly, while entering the party, Sethos shows off his control over the Electro element, wielding it flawlessly with his right hand before posing.