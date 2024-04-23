Genshin Impact Sethos kit leaks: Abilities, talents, Constellations, and more

The upcoming Genshin Impact 4.7 update will release a new playable character named Sethos, confirmed to be an Electro unit based on recent drip marketing. Furthermore, according to a few reliable sources, he is expected to be a 4-star Bow character. That's not all, a leaker named Foul has also leaked Sethos' entire kit ahead of his official release in the game, including his potential Skills, Talents, and Constellations.

This article covers everything Genshin Impact players need to know about Sethos' rumored kit.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Sethos in Genshin Impact: Elemental Skill, Burst, Talents, Constellations, and more leaks

Basic stats

Here are Sethos' basic and ascension stats, as per leaks via Foul:

ATK: 251

HP: 9787

DEF: 560

Ascension: 96 Elemental Mastery

Sethos has an Elemental Master ascension stat, meaning his kit scales on EM.

Normal Attack Talent

Sethos' aimed shots have two charges, which fire a Penetrating Phantom Arrow that deals Electro DMG to all the enemies in its path. However, he won't be able to move once the Penetrating Phantom Arrow is fully charged. It scales on both Sethos' ATK and EM.

Elemental Skill

Sethos deals AoE Electro DMG to enemies in front of him before retreating a few steps after using his Elemental Skill, likely similar to Tighnari or Kujou Sara. Additionally, if the Elemental Skill hits an opponent and triggers any Electro-based reaction, Sethos will recover 12 energy.

Elemental Burst

Sethos enters a special state after casting his Elemental Burst, lasting eight seconds. In this state, his basic attacks are turned into Dark String Arrows, which are considered a Charged Attack DMG and deal increased damage to enemies based on his Elemental Mastery.

Sethos' talents

Expand Tweet

Here's a list of all three Sethos' passive talents:

Talent 1: If Sethos' energy is less than 20%, his aimed shot charging time is reduced by 0.285% for each point, up to a maximum of 0.3 seconds reduction. He further reduces his energy after firing a Penetrating Phantom Arrow.

Talent 2: Increase Penetrating Phantom Arrow DMG by 600% of total EM once every 15 seconds.

Talent 3: Displays Sumeru local specialty of Genshin Impact's mini-map.

Sethos' first talent is slightly confusing since he further reduces his energy when it is below 20%. This can make it difficult for him to charge his Elemental Burst, which can be problematic. Once version 4.7 beta is out, more info should be available explaining how this works.

Sethos' Constellation

Here's a list of all six of Sethos' potential Constellations in Genshin Impact, as per leaks via Foul:

Constellation 1

Unlocking Sethos' first Constellation supposedly increases Penetrating Phantom Arrow's CRIT Rate by 15%.

Constellation 2

Gains a 15% Electro DMG bonus for 10 seconds, up to two stacks, after "releasing energy" with his Elemental Skill.

Constellation 3

Unlocking Sethos' third Constellation supposedly increases his Normal Attack talent level by three.

Constellation 4

Elemental Mastery is increased by 80 if the Penetrating Phantom Arrow hits two or more enemies.

Constellation 5

Unlocking Sethos' fifth Constellation increases his Elemental Burst talent level by three.

Constellation 6

Unlocking Sethos' sixth Constellation refunds his energy lost due to his talent after hitting an enemy with the Penetrating Phantom Arrow.

Some of Sethos' Constellations, such as C1 and C4, are good as they provide CRIT Rate and Elemental Mastery bonuses. Meanwhile, his C2 is slightly confusing since it mentions gaining an Electro DMG bonus after releasing his energy, and it is unclear how it works. His C3 and C5 are the typical talent level increase by three.

Lastly, Sethos' sixth Constellation slightly refunds some of his energy lost due to his passive talent.

Overall, Sethos' kit is similar to Tighnari's but is more suited for combat against multiple enemies. Fortunately, the Genshin Impact 4.7 beta will begin after version 4.6 releases, so players can expect more detailed kit info soon.

