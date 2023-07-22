Genshin Impact Summer Festival 2023 Seoul venue evacuated amidst bomb threat, event suspended

A bomb threat was reported to occur at the Genshin Impact Summer Festival 2023 at Seoul's Olympic Park. Approximately 200 people were evacuated from the premises after police were tipped off about a bomb that could have detonated at the event. According to the Korean website Globale, the motivation behind the attack was rumored to be due to anti-Chinese beliefs, but such information is currently unconfirmed.

Genshin Impact is a Chinese game that has exploded in popularity worldwide throughout the past few years since its debut in 2020. Nobody was reported to be injured by the rumored pipe bomb, but the event was temporarily suspended due to the bomb threat.

News on the Genshin Impact Summer Festival 2023 Seoul bomb threat

Tweets from the alleged suspect (Image via @PingPingMon69)

The second Tweet here talks about a bomb planted at the Genshin Impact Summer Festival 2023 and how people should look forward to it. By comparison, the first Tweet brings up various articles tied to the game's censorship in China.

Korea Times has reported that organizers had to suspend the event and report the incident to police. Officers searched the venue, yet found no bomb. Cops are searching for the individual responsible for creating this bomb threat.

No actual explosion has been reported to have taken place. The Genshin Impact Summer Festival 2023 began on July 21, 2023, with this particular incident happening on July 23, 2023. Other Summer Festivals worldwide for this game have not been reported to have similar bomb threats.

Reports of the Genshin Impact Summer Festival 2023 reopening

Hundreds of people were at the event, so any crises of a bomb threat were a considerable cause of concern. Reddit user IndependenceEasy9632 has stated that the event has reopened, a claim that other Redditors like u/reisen_- and u/TRsiho have also declared. Security checks were said to be present, but there are no additional ongoing issues based on current reports.

No known arrests have been made when this article was written. Whether the bomb was legit or not is yet to be confirmed. There is no other official news to report regarding the perpetrator.

Due to the recent developments of this ongoing story, it's far too early to tell what will happen to the suspect. At the very least, no drastic terrorist act occurred on July 23, 2023. Travelers should stay tuned for further news, although there is no definite timetable to report regarding when gamers should expect new updates.