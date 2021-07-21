Genshin Impact 2.0 countdown and update release time, and maintenance end time for all regions

Genshin Impact is releasing its 2.0 version within a few hours, and players are highly excited about the arrival of the update.

Like every other update in Genshin Impact, the upcoming 2.0 version will also have a maintenance timeout for servers. The server maintenance will start from 06:00 (UTC+8) on July 21st and last for approximately 5 hours.

So, players can start playing the new Inazuma region from 11:00 (UTC+8) on July 21st.

Players can check the Countdown to Genshin Impact 2.0 maintenance end time and Inazuma release by clicking here.

Genshin Impact is finally getting the update that fans have been waiting for a long time. The upcoming 2.0 version will have the new Electro nation, Inazuma, and some new characters and enemies.

The update will continue the central storyline of Genshin Impact, where the main character is on an adventure across the seven nations in Teyvat in search of their lost sibling. Inazuma will be the 3rd nation in the progression, and players are just a few hours away from experiencing the new region.

Here are the Genshin Impact 2.0 maintenance end times and 2.0 update release times for all servers:

Genshin Impact 2.0 release time in Philippines - 11:00 AM

Genshin Impact 2.0 release time in Vietnam - 10:00 AM

Genshin Impact 2.0 release time in USA - 11:00 PM (July 20th)

Genshin Impact 2.0 release time in UK - 04:00 AM

Genshin Impact 2.0 release time in India - 08:30 AM

Players are recommended to pre-install the 2.0 update to start playing immediately after the maintenance ends. Players can repeat the steps in the below-mentioned article to pre-install the new update.

Dear Travelers,

To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible #GenshinImpact experience, we will soon begin performing update maintenance.



〓Update Schedule〓

2021/07/21 06:00:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.



View details here:https://t.co/nhuO54g88w pic.twitter.com/2EZj44EA8Q — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 19, 2021

This is the most significant update in Genshin Impact so far. The new Inazuma region will have some new progression systems like the Sacred Sakura and the new Reputation System.

Six new domains and two new artifact sets also come with the update. As per the Genshin Impact 2.0 live stream, the Inazuma region will be infused with the Electro element, which may cause adverse effects on characters. So, players should always make sure to have an "Electrogranum" beside them.

New Inazuma-specific enemies such as Samurais and Pyro Hypostasis will also be introduced with the 2.0 update. And not to forget the new 5-star character, Kamisato Ayaka, whose banner will be immediately available after the update's release.

After the 2.0 update is released, Genshin Impact players will get a compensation of 300 Primogems for the server downtime. If the maintenance exceeds 5 hours, an additional 60 Primogems per hour will be rewarded. So players should make sure to collect those rewards from the "Mail" section within the game.

