Genshin Impact x Galaxy Store collab brings Hu Tao themed watch faces

Genshin Impact and Galaxy Store are collaborating to bring players a new set of themed watches. These devices will also have the face of one of the game's most popular characters, Hu Tao. HoYoverse's official Korean page uploaded the details of the collaboration, where the Galaxy Store will feature Galaxy watches with two different faces of the character.

However, it seems that any official details on the price, schedule, benefits, and themes regarding the new device remain unknown for now. To participate in the giveaway, players can follow the official account of Genshin Impact and provide an attached image of the authentication after downloading the Hu Tao watch Face.

The last requirement involves the hashtag under the original post (given below). At the time of writing this article, the hashtag #왕생당_정상영업 is necessary for anyone looking to enter the giveaway. Note that the watch face is available for download in the Korean region only.

Hu Tao themed watch faces announced for Genshin Impact x Galaxy Store

The entry period for the collaboration giveaway is active until March 31, 11:59 pm Korean Time. The reward pool seems to have two copies of watches with Hu Tao's face on them, as they are to be distributed for free.

The official Korean post regarding the event has provided a unique link to a third-party website called Cafe Naver, where any interested participant can find details on the free giveaway event.

There are two Genshin Impact Hu Tao watch face themes available currently, namely the Mono theme and the Street theme. Both of these can be downloaded from the Galaxy Play Store application on the Galaxy watch device. On the search screen, you can select [Watch Face], followed by "Hu Tao Watch Face."

Next, the two themes need to be individually selected and then installed.

A few important things to remember here is that Hu Tao's watch face is valid two years after its release and will become unavailable for download after the expiration date. It should also be noted that everything regarding the watch face's download and giveaway is exclusive to Korea.