Genshin Impact x Pizza Alvolo collab announced for Korean players

Genshin Impact is having yet another collab with a pizza company. This time, HoYoverse's most popular title is having a crossover with Pizza Alvolo in South Korea. Pizza Alvolo is a popular international chain with establishments worldwide, yet only the South Korean ones are relevant for this collab. Some players might be curious to learn more about this new crossover, so let's cover the important details.

This promotion starts on April 12, 2023, and will end on May 23, 2023. Like many previous crossovers, Pizza Alvolo will give players who visit select stores some Genshin Impact-themed merchandise and rewards. Barbara and Jean are the main characters for this promo, as evident in the above photo.

Information on Genshin Impact's latest crossover with Pizza Alvolo in South Korea

The above tweet contains a hyperlink to the official Korean website for this collab between Genshin Impact and Pizza Alvolo. According to the site, the event will span nationwide in South Korea. Interested players must check Pizza Alvolo's official site on April 10 or later to see which stores will offer this promotion.

Let's look at some rewards for gamers participating in this collab.

Some of the food and Genshin Impact-themed merchandise (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can get some items that feature Barbara and Jean on them. Examples include:

Cards

Stickers

Table mat

Bottle

Key chain

Acrylic stand set

In-game Genshin Impact rewards

Readers can see this merchandise in the above photo. The in-game items you receive consist of the following:

1x Wings of the Starlit Feast

1x Million Flavors Savored

2x Super Magnificent Pizza

2x Minty Fruit Tea

50,000 Mora

Some players might not be Prime Gaming members. Hence, this collab is an easier way for them to obtain the Wings of the Starlit Feast wind glider if they live in South Korea.

Another promotional image (Image via HoYoverse)

Some of the merchandise is only available on select dates. Here is a rundown of the official site:

April 12 to April 18 & May 3 to May 9: Acrylic stand set

Acrylic stand set April 19 to April 25 & May 10 to May 16: Bottle

Bottle April 26 to May 2 & May 17 to May 23: Table mat

The official website for the Genshin Impact x Pizza Alvolo crossover mentions that some stores may have different quantities for these items. Any damage or other defects to the product should be reported to the store where the player obtained it.

Travelers can get one dish associated with Jean and another with Barbara. Both online and offline orders are accepted.

A pizza truck associated with this collab (Image via HoYoverse)

There is also a small event where players can write a special story tied to Genshin Impact for a chance to win some food from Pizza Alvolo. Up to three schools can win, with up to 50 menus provided.

If you don't live in South Korea, then there is no point in emailing the email address provided in the above promotional image. Still, some Travelers might be pleased to see the new official Barbara and Jean artwork associated with pizza.

There is currently no news if this collab will spread outside of South Korea as of the time this article was written.

