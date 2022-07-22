Minecraft star GeorgeNotFound becomes highest earner on TikTok in the UK

George "GeorgeNotFound" has become the highest TikTok earner in the UK. Although in early 2021, George announced through Twitter that TikTok had banned his account, he later recovered it and continued his growth on the platform. The Minecraft streamer presently has a whopping 8.7 million followers, making him among the most followed content creators in the UK.

Even though the app does not generate the same amount of profitability as other social media platforms, users can still earn a decent living with the right amount of followers and likes.

GeorgeNotFound tops TikTok’s highest earners list in the UK

Not only is GeorgeNotFound one of TikTok's highest earners, he also has 10.1 million YouTube subscribers. The 25-year-old rose to prominence in 2019 after uploading Minecraft gaming videos, and has since teamed up with some other top creators like Dream and BadBoy Halo.

According to Casumo, GeorgeNotFound is considered to be the highest earner in TikTok from the UK. Although the extremely popular streamer and YouTuber may not be among the top 10 most followed accounts on TikTok, his revenue collection from the social media app is projected to be over 20K pounds each month, making him the highest earner among all British TikTokers. In addition to having the crown of the highest TikTok earner in the UK, George also has a total of over 112.2 million likes on his account.

The second highest earner is considered to be Tilly Ramsey, daughter of Gordon Ramsey, who is believed to be making well over 12,300 pounds. She currently boasts of having over 10.2 million followers on TikTok.

Interestingly enough, five of the top 10 TikTok earners in the UK have more followers than the Minecraft YouTuber. Among them are Tilly and JoelMagician (16.6 million followers), thistrippyhippie (14 million followers), menwiththepot (10.1 million followers), and Nichlmao (10.2 million followers).

Highest TikTok earners in the US

Casumo also laid down their research work to document the highest earning TikTok creators in the US. According to their study, the Stokes Twins and Kylie Jenner jointly top the highest earners, with a projected income of $150K each month. Charlie D'Amelio, Bella Poarch, and Selena Gomez are all estimated to be earning over $100K as well.

The 25-year-old streamer is easily among the fastest growing gamers on Twitch, with over 4.2 million followers. He is often seen streaming with fellow Minecraft streamers Wilbur Soot, Dream, and TommyInnit.

