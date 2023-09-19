"Get back to reacting lil bro": Tarik trolls xQc after he tries talking smack in the CS2 streamer's chat

On his most recent livestream, Felix "xQc" went into fellow streamer "Tarik" Celik's Twitch chat to try and stir up some banter. However, it appears that Felix bit off more than he could chew after Celik promptly responded by bringing up the recent reaction controversy that dominated the streaming community a few weeks ago. For those wondering, xQc has recently been called out by many in the community for making react content the main focus of his regular broadcasts.

Notably, the Canadian streamer is not the only one partaking in reaction content. However, as one of the most popular figures in the industry, he has received a lot of backlash. So when Felix went into Tarik's chat and wrote:

"Get a job."

The FPS streamer, who was playing Counter-Strike 2, replied with:

"xQc is here? What's up bro? 'Get a job'? I run you, kid. Back to reacting buddy, back to reacting lil bro."

"He went too far": xQc did not appreciate Tarik trolling him back by referring to react content drama

As one of the most popular Just Chatting streamers on Twitch and Kick, xQc was just above one and a half hours into today's broadcast before going into Tarik's chat and trying to troll him. Before that, he explained exactly why he was doing it:

"Tarik plays both sides. He promotes Valorant when he gets into the watch parties and stuff like that. And then he plays CS because he knows it's a better game. He's playing both sides and it's f*cking making me angry. That is just dishonest, that just riles up my gears. That just claps my cheeks raw."

He subsequently stated his intention to call out Tarik:

"I'm going to talk to him about that. Um, I'll tell him to get a job, I think. Get a job."

Timestamp 1:42:19

However, it did not go as planned, as the streamer immediately clapped back by bringing up the reaction content controversy. xQc himself was taken aback by the taunt, saying that the Counter-Strike 2 streamer had gone too far.

"Alright, that's weird. That is weird. Nah, that's straight weird chat. He went too far with this one."

He then devised a plan to get back at Tarik and told viewers that he would be inviting him to a non-existent podcast. However, this would be a ploy as he intended not to show up to mess up his agenda for the day.

Viewer reactions

Here are a couple of viewer reactions from YouTube, where the clip was posted.

Viewers react to the banter between streamers (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

The reaction content drama that engulfed the streaming community a few weeks ago had multiple big names, such as Asmongold and HasanAbi, trying to defend their actions. Read more about what they had to say here.