Get Death Stranding Director's Cut at 40% off on Steam Winter Sale 2022

Death Stranding, the visionary title by Hideo Kojima is currently available at a 40% discount on Steam as part of the 2022 Winter Sale. It is one of those games that make players think as it is more of a piece of art rather than a generic title.

As such, players who have never played Death Stranding and have a wrong idea about the title should try it out at this point. The game is well-made and is one of the best Sony titles one can have right now.

Apart from that, Death Stranding 2 has recently been announced, which means some players would want to get a feel of the first title before they jump onto the next one.

Pricing details for Death Stranding post discount on the Steam 2022 Winter Sale

Death Stranding is one of the most unique games available in the market. In this game, players will not encounter action-packed sequences where they make hero plays and save the world.

Rather, players will travel great distances (literally) to make deliveries and connect people in a world that has been broken in several pieces after a disaster. Some people often mock the delivery aspect of this game and call it synonymous with what Amazon does.

However, the delivery aspect of Death Stranding is basically what makes it unique. Kojima's vision with the game was to show that connecting with others can help rebuild fallen empires.

If players are interested in experiencing this vision of Hideo Kojima, they will need to buy the game. The pricing for the game on Steam across every major region is as follows:

US Dollar: $23.99

Pound: £20.99

Euro: 23,99€

Rupee: ₹1499

Thus, the game is available for quite cheap. Even without a discount, it is one of the most affordable games in the market. Nevertheless, players who love unique games that offer something special and provide a different outlook on life will find this game quite interesting.

Hideo Kojima has always been known for his artistic display, and this title takes the same to the maximum. One of the best parts about the game is that players will often find ladders and bridges constructed by others in the community that make traversal easier across difficult terrain.

This might not seem much, but it is exactly the message that the game is trying to impart. Creating links despite not knowing each other at the time of need is what humans should aspire to do.

