"Get the f**k off my phone" - 21 Savage hangs up after Adin Ross brings up Drake's alleged leak controversy

Kick streamer and co-owner Adin Ross decided to give 21 Savage a call while on stream. However, the conversation abruptly ended when the popular rapper hung up after Adin jokingly referenced a recent controversy involving rapper Drake. A leaked video of a man, allegedly Drake, showing his privates had spread like wildfire on social media a few days ago.

However, 21 Savage wasn't interested in a conversation involving someone else's private parts. Upon hearing the news, the rapper quickly ended the call. But, before hanging up, he exclaimed:

"Get the f**k off my phone."

Adin Ross' conversation with 21 Savage about Drake's alleged leak goes viral

Kick streamer Adin Ross was among those who watched the leaked video that allegedly featured Drake exposing his privates. Today, February 7, he decided to bring it up during his call with 21 Savage. The streamer remarked:

"Yo, I want to ask you, have you been on the internet in the past couple of days?"

21 Savage replied:

"No. Not really. Why? What happened?"

Adin then quipped:

"Did you see Drake was trending for something?"

21 Savage responded that while he didn't know exactly why the rapper was trending, he was aware of the buzz surrounding him. He said:

"What? Oh, I have seen...I ain't seen what it was but I have seen some sh*t. What the f**k was it?"

Adin then provided an explanation:

"Damn, I'm going to be the one to break the news to you? Alright. So pretty much, a video of Drake got leaked of him stroking his d*ck."

It is unclear whether 21 Savage bought into the streamer's story, but he was annoyed nonetheless and quickly hung up the call.

Fans react to Adin Ross' call with 21 Savage

Adin Ross' phone call with 21 Savage was shared by one of Adin's verified fan pages. Here's how some users reacted:

This, of course, isn't the first instance of Adin and 21 Savage making headlines together. Earlier this month, the rapper was purportedly accused of cheating during one of Adin's streams while wagering on a card game.