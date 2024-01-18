Girl apologizes after being allegedly sued by Adin Ross for violating NDA and taking a video of his warehouse

A girl who recently posted a recording of Kick streamer Adin Ross's warehouse has apologized after she allegedly violated several NDAs. The woman appeared on his recent stream, and despite being told not to take any pictures or videos of his warehouse, she posted some on her social media acount. Screenshots of Adin discussing taking legal action against her started circulating online.

Adin Ross is fairly popular in the livestreaming industry, and last year, he announced having built a warehouse for content creators on Kick. He even gave his audience some sneak peeks of the place, claiming that millions went into building the thing.

The girl has since apologized for the video, claiming that she had no malicious intent when she posted the video.

"I have learned my lesson": Girl who allegedly broke NDA apologizes to Adin Ross for recording his warehouse

Expand Tweet

A post on X from @FearedBuck caused quite a lot of backlash for the woman after it claimed that she sneaked in a second phone to record the inside of Adin Ross's warehouse despite signing an NDA prohibiting such actions. The warehouse itself has been featured on several of his Kick streams. The video also contains the boxing ring where Adin Ross hosted a recent event featuring content creators.

Alleged screenshots of a conversation featuring Adin talking about suing her were also posted in the same thread on X. The thread went viral in a matter of hours, accruing over half a million views at the time as many in the community started giving their reactions.

Expand Tweet

The backlash and a possible lawsuit prompted the girl in question to issue an apology, which has also received a lot of attention on X. In the video, she stated that there was no ill intent behind her sharing the video on her social media and that it was done in the spirit of light-heartedness.

In the video, she states:

"I am really sorry for the content that I had posted today. I really did not mean any harm or maliciousness by posting it. I genuinely came at with good intentions, just light-heartedness and fun."

She went on to apologize to Adin Ross and everyone involved and claimed to have learned her lesson about invading people's privacy:

"I shouldn't have done it, in general so, I am super sorry to anybody that was involved. Especially to Adin, I am very sorry for any inconvenience that it brought you today and for the next-coming future. I am so sorry and I have learned my lesson. I know now that I cannot be posting content like that because I don't want to invade anyone's privacy."

Not many were sympathetic towards her video. Here's how fans responded to her apology on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Adin himself has been embroiled in a fair few scandals throughout his career. Here's a list of some of the biggest controversies Adin Ross has been a part of for some context.