Global Esports disbands their BGMI and PUBG New State lineups 

On March 29, 2023, Global Esports surprisingly released their BGMI and PUBG New State roster. With this move, the Indian organization currently has no lineup in the mobile esports scene. That said, it's worth noting that Battlegrounds Mobile India has been unavailable on the Apple App and Google Play stores since July 28, 2022. The disbandment of both squads was announced by Global Esports on their social media pages, which read:

"With a heavy heart today, we bid farewell to our BGMI and NEW State Mobile Rosters. To these young talents, You guys have shown immense love and dedication towards their games. We appreciate your contribution - not only towards keeping the GE spirit high, but also keeping alive the dreams of millions of young esports enthusiasts in India! Thank you and all the best for your future endeavours."

The organization will return to the BMGI scene once the Indian government lifts the ban on the game in India, Global Esports mentioned in the announcement. Meanwhile, the reason behind the release of their PUBG New State roster has not been disclosed yet.

More information on Global Esports' BGMI roster

The five-man squad was signed by Global Esports on March 31, 2022, and has clinched a number of notable tournaments within a few months of their arrival. Here are the names of those players who were a part of the lineup.

Aj lokerr Manya NakuL Rony

The unit emerged victorious in the TEC-organized Battlegrounds Mobile Invitational Season 3, which was their first victory under the Global Esports banner. They then grabbed the top position in the Thug Invitational Season 5, showcasing their skills against several experienced squads in that event.

The lineup obtained the fourth spot in the biggest BGMI tournament called the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series - Season 1, which had a huge cash prize pool of $257K.

However, it didn't take long for Global Esports to clinch a major title, as the roster surprised everyone by leapfrogging several experienced squads to win the Masters Series, the first esports competition to be televised in India. The Krafton-hosted BGMI Showdown was the last notable event in July 2022, where the squad came 10th.

About Global Esports New State roster

The organization debuted the PUBG New State roster on January 3, 2023, after signing five players, which included Noddy, Shubham Sanjay Jaybhaye (AJ), Rahul, Sj27, and Rj75. This lineup competed in the Snapdragon Pro Series, which saw a hefty prize pool of $123K. However, it was an average tournament for Global Esports as their brigade claimed 14th place there.

