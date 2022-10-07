God of War Ragnarok has officially "gone gold" ahead of its November release date

The sequel to Santa Monica Studio's phenomenal 2018 soft-reboot of the God of War franchise, God of War Ragnarok, has finally "gone gold."

This indicates that the title is fully playable from start to finish and is ready to be pressed onto the Blu-ray discs for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Additionally, this suggests that there won't be any potential delays to its scheduled November release.

Developer Santa Monica Studio is hard at work finalizing the game before launch and making sure that they deliver a similar if not more polished experience to fans like the 2018 title.

The news of Ragnarok going gold is really assuring for fans who are looking forward to the sequel, but were let down by Sony PlayStation's lack of effort towards marketing the title.

Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök @SonySantaMonica



On behalf of SMS and all of our partners, thank you to the fans for supporting us over the course of development. We’re almost to launch and can’t wait for you to play on November 9! We are thrilled to announce that #GodofWarRagnarok has gone gold!On behalf of SMS and all of our partners, thank you to the fans for supporting us over the course of development. We’re almost to launch and can’t wait for you to play on November 9! We are thrilled to announce that #GodofWarRagnarok has gone gold! On behalf of SMS and all of our partners, thank you to the fans for supporting us over the course of development. We’re almost to launch and can’t wait for you to play on November 9! 💙 https://t.co/vptHyKJ1JP

God of War Ragnarok, without a shadow of a doubt, is one of this year's most hotly anticipated titles. It will give fans the ultimate conclusion to the story of the Ghost of Sparta - Kratos, and his son, Atreus' Norse saga, pitting them against the might of the Aesir gods, including the Allfather himself.

A game going gold indicates that the primary development work on the title is finished and it is basically playable from start to finish without any potential game-breaking issues. It also emphasizes that it is ready to be moved to the manufacturing stage.

Going gold is an important milestone for development studios and teams who have worked really hard for years to see their vision and passion being translated into their video game, which players will be able to experience for themselves very soon.

There have been instances of modern AAA titles being delayed post going gold, like Cyberpunk 2077 was delayed for about a month for instance. However, such occurrences are few and far between, and are usually avoided by developers, especially in the AAA landscape.

So far, PlayStation has been pretty coy about revealing much information regarding God of War Ragnarok.

Fans are yet to receive a proper uncut look at God of War Ragnarok's gameplay, which will remain unchanged from the original for the most part. Some elements have been expanded upon, such as the elemental buffs and Atreus' involvement in combat.

Very recently, during PlayStation's State of Play event last month, Santa Monica Studio gave fans a better idea of the sequel's narrative. With a story trailer, they showed how Kratos and Atreus' relationship will evolve and get affected by the influence of Odin and the other Aesir gods.

The trailer also gave fans a glimpse at the new realms that will be explorable in the title, including Svartalheim and Vanaheim. It also showcased the various forms of threats they will be facing along the way, including Freya, a former ally to the father-and-son duo, and an enraged God of Thunder, Thor.

God of War Ragnarok will arrive on November 9, 2022, exclusively for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

