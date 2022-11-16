GodLike Stalwart reveals their roster for PMGC 2022

The much-awaited PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022 commenced on 10 November 2022. The two-month tournament will see a total of 51 teams competing for the coveted world championship trophy.

GodLike Stalwart, the South Asian champion and one of the major contenders for the title, has a superstar roster participating in the event. The team has been placed in Group Green in the first leg of the PMGC League Stage, with matches starting on 17 November.

GodLike Stalwart roster for PMGC 2022

Suhbat 'Action' Galtsalam UnuBold 'Pika' Erkhembayar Burenbayar 'Top' Altangerel Bilguutei 'Skryy' Bayasgalan Jargalsaihan 'Senetor' Batkhurel (Coach)

The roster consists of the same four players that have been with the team since the very start. The players are from Mongolia, but the organization is set up in India.

The squad rose to popularity when they won the PMCO Spring Wildcard 2021 with Team Astra Academy. They qualified for the first-ever South Asian Pro League Championship and were able to win that as well without succumbing to pressure.

The team was not a one-hit-wonder, and they proved this by securing the third rank in PMPL: SA and MENA Championship 2021 and qualifying for PMGC where they stood seventh, beating teams like Damwon Kia and A7 Esports.

This made the team confident in their abilities as they won both the PMPL South Asia Spring and the PMPL SA Championship 2022 Spring. GodLike Stalwart didn't stop here and occupied third place in the PMWI (World Invitational) 2022. With a superb year so far, the team will look forward to carrying that momentum into the event, and it will be interesting to see how GodLike Stalwart tackles other top teams.

With a string of exceptional performances and several awards, TOP needs no introduction. He played a key role in his team's success in the South Asian region and was named the Pro League: South Asia MVP for both seasons.

Action, another frontline assaulter for the team, has impressed fans with his agile gameplay. He was MVP at the PMWI 2022 Main Event and was among the top fraggers at the South Asian Championship.

Skryy, on the other hand, has been an excellent support for the team. He not only provides cover fire but also helps with other backend tasks. He won the medic award at the previous PMGC. Pika has been the backbone of the team. His strategies and rotations are on point, and his gun game is second to none.

