Gods Reign wins Skyesports Pokemon UNITE Showdown 2023

Gods Reign outplayed Marcos Gaming in the Grand Finals of the Skyesports Pokemon UNITE Showdown to become the event's champion. The fight leading up to the final round was very nerve-wracking. But eventually, the side won their last battle with a scoreline of 4-3.

Marcos Gaming, who has qualified for the Pokemon UNITE Champions League Asia 2023, performed admirably in the competition but unfortunately couldn't win the contest. Revenant and S8UL were also invited to this event but were knocked out earlier on.

Skyesports Pokemon UNITE Showdown 2023 Grand Finals

Round 1

After an exciting contest between Gods Reign and Marcos Gaming, the former eventually took the lead by a point. Vixzen, a member of Gods Reign, was the top player of this round with 172 goals, six knockouts, eight assists, and 71,643 damage. Apart from him, Omen, Noxey, and Divine also displayed stellar performances for their team.

Round 2

Gods Reign's remarkable gameplay, yielding a score of 601-280 in the second encounter, resulted in their continued unbeaten streak; Marcos Gaming didn't look impressive in this round. Vixzen once again played a key role for his squad, scoring 295 goals, five assists, 50,447 damage, and 8412 recovery.

Round 3

The third round went to Marcos Gaming, who made a superb comeback with a score of 777-283. Gods Reign's performance in this round was underwhelming, which resulted in their first loss. Meruem from Marcos was the best performer with 162 goals, six knockouts, five assists, 83,479 damage, and 6,748 recovery.

Round 4

Marcos Gaming managed to equalize the point tally after winning a second fight back-to-back. Gods Reign, on the other hand, lost again and failed to put pressure on the rival after claiming the Grand Finals' first two rounds. Meruem assisted his team well in winning the fourth battle.

Round 5

Gods Reign finally played strategically to grab the fifth round of the Grand Finals, A member of their team, Omen, presented a remarkable performance in this round. With this win, the side was leading by a score of 3-2 on the overall table and needed just one more point to win the Pokemon UNITE Showdown.

Round 6

In the sixth round, Marcos Gaming, with a score of 819-323, hammered Gods Reign. Meruem once again helped his lineup obtain a point in this match. Now, both teams were tied on the overall leaderboard.

Round 7

This was the last and decisive encounter for both teams. Scepter paved the way for Gods Reign to clinch this round, which got them the crown in this Pokemon UNITE event.

