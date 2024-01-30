"Going to keep getting worse" - MoistCr1TiKaL gives his take on Taylor Swift AI pictures controversy

Those keeping up with current events will likely know about the situation involving AI-generated images of American singer and songwriter, Taylor Swift, circulating on X. The controversy originated from a few accounts circulating fake p*rnographic images of Taylor Swift, sparking debates about the ethical use of artificial intelligence.

The news has also prompted reactions from the streaming community, with Twitch streamer and YouTuber Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" expressing his concerns about how AI could be utilized for such illicit activities. He remarked:

"Right now, you are seeing a lot of AI-generated images, but they also use it for AI videos as well, the deep fake p*rn has only been growing in popularity. There are entire services that will charge you to create AI-generated p*rn videos or celebrities that they like. It's getting very bad, and it's going to keep getting worse."

Trigger warning: This article deals with NSFW content. Readers' discretion is advised.

MoistCr1TiKaL, Asmongold react to the recent controversy involving Taylor Swift's fake AI images

(Timestamp: 03:51)

The AI-generated image debacle has fueled online controversy, particularly since the emergence of fake AI images involving Taylor Swift. Additionally, there have been reports suggesting that she may pursue legal action.

As mentioned earlier, many streamers have also voiced their opinions on the situation, condemning these accounts. MoistCr1TiKaL, in his video, said:

"There are straight-up stink brain, weird take. It's very easy to understand why these kinds of things are bad. Even if it's not actually their body, the AI-generative content is extremely convincing. None of the streamers or celebrities are consenting to it."

He added:

"There's plenty of people that I saw of the older generation that thought they were real. Because they didn't know you could make something that looked like this and that's going to be the case as technology gets more and more advanced."

Another streamer, Zack "Asmongold," also shared his perspective on the situation, emphasizing how easily the general public is deceived by fake AI-generated images, underscoring it as a genuine problem.

The streaming world has also been embroiled in significant controversy surrounding deepfake p*rnography. During a stream on January 26, 2023, Twitch streamer Brandon "Atrioc" was discovered with a browser tab open featuring deepfakes of popular streamers.

The link in question contained images of popular and well-known creators such as Maya Higa, Pokimane, QTCinderella, and several others. Following the incident, the streamer issued an apology and committed to rectifying his mistakes.