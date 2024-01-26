"SHE'S RIGHT TO DO SO": Fans rally behind Taylor Swift as sources claim she might file lawsuit over AI images

After several explicit AI images of Taylor Swift went viral on the internet, fans and supporters have welcomed recent reports that suggest the popular singer might be looking to go down the legal route to tackle the controversy. For those who are unaware, doctored and AI-generated pictures of Taylor went viral on the internet yesterday (Wednesday, January 24).

After a widespread backlash from concerned netizens, sources have reported that Taylor is considering filing a lawsuit against the website that published the images in the first place. Fans of the songstress have welcomed the news, voicing their support for legal action against those responsible.

Fan voicing support for possible legal action (Image via @oasisraindrops/X)

AI deep fake pictures and videos have risen considerably in the last couple of years with the proliferation and increased ease of access to artificial intelligence-powered tools. And Swifties are not the only ones clamoring for legal action, with many other celebrities having been affected by similar explicit images in the past.

Taylor Swift might be suing those responsible for sharing AI images featuring her likeness

Taylor Swift is perhaps one of the most beloved artists on the internet, with a fanbase spanning the globe. Her recent Eras Tour attracted millions of fans who paid to see the singer live, and the subsequent film named Eras Tour Movie, which premiered back in October, has been wildly successful as well. It has become the highest-grossing concert film ever.

As one of the biggest celebrities on the planet, who worth more than a billion dollars, Taylor is no stranger to controversies either. Be it opinion pieces about who she is dating or critics calling her out for certain actions. However, almost everyone can agree that producing and sharing AI-generated pictures of her nude likeness is a categorically bad thing to do.

When the doctored images featuring the singer went viral yesterday, it was her fans who led the charge to defend her. "Protect Taylor Swift" soon started trending on X, where many of the AI images had been reshared by several people. Reportedly, the social media platform has also taken steps to curb it, removing posts and suspending accounts.

DailyMail has reported that sources close to the singer claim that she is not only "furious" at the people responsible for using her likeness to create offensive images, but also that she might even sue the notorious website named Celeb Jihad, where the AI images were uploaded a couple of days ago.

Fans have welcomed the possibility of legal action being taken against the alleged perpetrators. Here are some of the reactions from social media.

Readers should note that,t while the sources have confirmed Taylor Swift is angry about the AI pictures, she is still considering taking legal action. The singer or her representatives have yet to make a public statement regarding the scandal.

