GoldenEra: GoldenEye 007 documentary to be released later this month

Players around the world were expecting to see something of the rumored GoldenEye 007 remaster at the Summer Game Fest, especially at the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase. While that did not turn out to be the case, fans of the iconic classic need not fret. A documentary on the making of the original Nintendo 64 title will be arriving later in June.

The hype and excitement regarding the release of a possible remaster of GoldenEye 007 has been gaining steam ever since the start of the year. Through various rumors and leaks, players have been made privy to the achievement list of the game and the probability of an announcement.

Although Summer Game Fest did not feature any such news, the documentary is sure to tickle the nostalgic sentiments within players for that iconic title.

GoldenEra will tell the story of GoldenEye 007

GoldenEra, the upcoming feature-length documentary of the N64 classic, will be released later this month on June 27. It will provide an in-depth look at the making of the iconic title, telling "the incredible inside story of the creation and legacy of GoldenEye007, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year."

When the original title came out in 1997, there were not many expectations surrounding it. It was made by nine university graduates who had never created a game before. The game was in development for two and a half years and was released right before the movie sequel, Tomorrow Never Dies.

The game went onto become a critical and commercial success, outselling even first party titles like Zelda: Ocarina of Time for the Nintendo 64. GoldenEye 007 went onto define the FPS genre that will begin to shape the gaming industry for the next few decades. The official press statement regarding the documentary states:

"Goldeneye would set the stage for the FPS genre to dominate the gaming industry through the next 2 decades, ushering in a new era of gaming, brining a fully featured 3D FPS with complex AI, motion capture animations and narrative story telling to home consoles. All this from a film license game known for being horrible at the time."

The documentary seeks to capture and celebrate this "watershed moment in gaming history." It will focus on the creative process that went behind the project and will surely be a nostalgic trip for many players who had experienced the original title.

Fans have already seen a number of leaks and rumors regarding a remastered edition of GoldenEye 007. Industry insider @Wario64 recently shared on Twitter the game's achievement list that was up on the Xbox website. It was hoped that an announcement of the same would be imminent, but alas none have come so far.

With the documentary coming in the near future and the 25th anniversary of the game, one would surely hope that there is a remaster coming in the near future.

