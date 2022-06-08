Will the GoldenEye 007 remaster appear at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022? Recent leaks indicate as much

Social media has been abuzz with a steady dose of nostalgia and excitement regarding whether the classic GoldenEye 007 is getting a makeover for Xbox. The 1997 Nintendo 64 game did not have many expectations to fulfill but quickly went on to become a commercial and critical hit while showcasing the success of first-person shooters on game consoles.

The title had a canceled Xbox Live Arcade (XBLA) remaster back in 2008 after being in development at Rare. The full playthrough of the XBLA was streamed last year on YouTube, with a near-final playable ROM image leaked online, as reported by VGC.

The latest development on the matter all but confirms that the game possibly exists, and players may get an announcement soon, likely at the upcoming Xbox & Bethesda Showcase.

Players are eager to step into the shoes of Bond as a remastered GoldenEye 007 is likely to be announced soon

The murmur around the remaster has continued to grow ever since the stream last year. Recently, industry insider @Wario64 shared on Twitter the achievements list of the game that is viewable on Xbox's website and a link for the same.

The XBLA remake was being developed back in 2008 at Rare, who reportedly had finished its conversion, removed most of the bugs, and needed only two more months. It had to be canceled because discussions between Nintendo, MGM, and Microsoft fell through. Rare later released the spiritual successor of the game in Perfect Dark.

In January 2022, TrueAchievements shared an achievement list for the game, while noting that the list was different from the canceled XBLA GoldenEye 007 remake that was leaked last year. The article further stated that it was not yet clear if the rumored game would be a remake, remaster, or re-release.

It was rumored that an announcement would follow soon after, but that has not been the case. Recent developments have expectedly gotten fans excited that there is indeed a GoldenEye 007 game in the works and that they will once again be able to step into the classic as the iconic British agent.

The Xbox & Bethesda Showcase 2022, which is a part of the ongoing Summer Game Fest, will be a perfect event for an official announcement regarding the remaster of GoldenEye 007. The nostalgia for the older title, which marks its 25th year anniversary in 2022, and the yearning for the British spy will surely make any such communication an instant hit.

Historically, licensing the James Bond image for video games has been a difficult procedure. Keeley Brenner, speaking to gamesindustry.biz, explained that:

"You have to ensure you stay true to the brand. Stay true to your brand bible, and your fans will follow. Because they will tell you if you're wrong. There's a massive community out there [behind each IP] and you do not want to mess with them. You want to make sure they're advocates and mouthpieces for the brand. You want to make something for them that they are proud of and you are proud of. It's all about the quality of the game."

Creating this iconic Bond experience is not easy and can justify the reluctance to willy-nilly adapt the films into games. But recently, there has been a marked shift in the attitude of the owners. IO Interactive, famous for their Hitman series, is helming Project 007, which will feature an original Bond origin story with players getting to earn their 00 status.

The timing is perfect for the announcement of the remaster of the Bond game that started the hype around it all - GoldenEye 007 on the Nintendo 64. And what better place to do it than at the upcoming Xbox & Bethesda Showcase.

