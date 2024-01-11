"Good lord" - Fans react as Twitch star Will Neff's new Hot Sauce sells out in minutes after launch

Twitch star and Just Chatting streamer Will Neff, or "WillNeff," recently launched his new Hot Sauce, "Speedy's Hot Sauce - Will Neff Edition." Reportedly, it was sold out within minutes after being put on sale. Streamers launching their own line of products is a quite common occurrence, with the most recent and glaring example being Pokimane's now-controversial Midnight Cookies.

The sauce, which was made available on his website, went out of stock almost immediately. As Neff heard the news that his product had sold out, he started dancing while wearing a tight suit in a recent stream. This garnered a a lot of responses from his audience, causing chat to go bonkers.

A clip of the event was uploaded to the subreddit r/LivestreamFails, where a user responded to it, saying:

"Good Lord."

"I am staring respectfully" - Fans react as Will Neff dances to celebrate his hot sauce selling out within minutes

Fans offered their humorous reactions after watching the video, which showcases Neff dancing in a manner some might find provocative. One user who goes by Miserable_Message330 on Reddit, even jokingly associated the recent layoffs at Twitch with this clip. They stated that 500 employees may have been let go due to Will Neff's dance:

On the other side, many users congratulated Will Neff for finally being able to attain the fruit of the hard labor he had put into his product:

Fans congratulate Will on the success of his hot sauce. (Image via r/LivestreamFail/Reddit)

Another user called Fenoso pointed out how content creators, in general, were recently coming up with their own lines of products — including "alcohol, hot sauce, cakes, and confectionery."

Others speculated about the cause behind Will's sauce quickly selling out, wondering if something nefarious was at play.

As stated earlier, one of the most recent examples of a Twitch celebrity-backed product is that of Pokimane's Midnight Cookies, which came under fire for its high price. Her reaction to a particularly rude chatter, who'd brought up how expensive her cookies were, only fueled the flame.

Pokimane called the individual a "broke boy", leading to a wave of criticism from various corners of the streaming industry, including Asmongold and xQc. She eventually apologized and assured fans that she would work on making the product more affordable.