“Good luck, losers!” - Tri House discusses Acer Predator League 2022: Charity of choice, partner, casting, and more

Tri House, a content creator for Spacestation Gaming, is among the Rocket League content creators taking part in Acer’s Predator League 2022. The upcoming event will take place over two days, October 25 and 26, 2022. The first day will feature a Rocket League event open to all PC gamers, with members of the winning team receiving a Predator Triton 500 SE gaming laptop.

However, the big day for Tri House is on October 26, where eight Rocket League streamers will take part in a competition with $25,000 for charity on the line. This includes Spacestation Gaming’s Tri House, who has a great deal of experience in both the game of Rocket League and as a caster for its competitive scene.

In a recent interaction with Sportskeeda’s Jason Parker, Tri House spoke about who he chose as a partner, advice for up-and-coming casters, and much more.

Tri House talks about what the Acer Predator League: Charity Invitational is

Q. First off, thanks for taking the time to chat with us. For those who do not know, what is the Predator League: Charity Invitational?

Tri House: The Predator League: Charity Invitational is a Rocket League 2v2 tournament that will benefit charities providing education and services focused on building a more equitable, inclusive, and sustainable society.

I will be competing with seven other Rocket League streamers in a double-elimination, best-of-three format. The teams will choose one of four select non-profits to represent, which means each of the four will be represented by two teams. The winning team’s non-profit choice will earn a $25,000 donation, while the remaining three non-profits will receive a $3,000 donation each.

The Predator League: Charity Invitational will be streamed live on twitch.tv/BTSRocketLeague and on all participating influencers' Twitch channels starting at 1:00 pm Pacific Time on October 26.

Q. As this is a philanthropic event, with the rewards going to charity, what charity have you selected, and why?

Tri House: Games For Change

Q. In this 2v2 tournament, who have you selected as your teammate, and do you feel confident about your ability to work together?

Tri House: I’ve selected 2Fast to be my teammate. We’ve known each other for three years and have already won quite a few community tournaments as a team!

Q. Are there any opponents that you are looking forward to going against? Any rivals in the Predator League: Charity Invitational?

Tri House: It’s a great lineup and I respect each of the players participating in the tournament. I look forward to competing with everyone at this fun charity event.

Q. You are presently a content creator for SSG. How did you come to join the org? What content do you think led you to be teamed up with Spacestation Gaming?

Tri House: Funny story: Sunless Khan, who I’ll be competing against next week, forgot to reach out and let me know that Space Station Gaming was interested in partnering with me, and the org was already sending me discord server invites as if I had already said yes and knew about it.

Despite the delay, I like to believe I was a natural pick for SSG. I was one of the largest Rocket League streamers yet to be signed to an org, and I had been grinding for more than a year, consistently creating content.

Q. Besides competing in Rocket League, you're also well-known for casting and analyzing RLCS. Do you have any particularly fond memories of casting?

Tri House: I was doing community casting for the Fall 2021 Rocket League event with Ranny on the SpaceStation channel. Even though both of us are very goofy by nature, we tried to cast in a more serious and professional style because it was an official event, but completely lost it together when our friend Retals missed an open net in-game.

That moment was so fun and memorable for me. Ranny yelled in full caster voice, “He sucks! Retals sucks!” and I immediately responded with “He’s garbage!”. And then, we both bursted out laughing. I didn’t find out until later that the main broadcast of the event with 60k viewers was watching our stream.

Quite embarrassing. Thankfully, no harm was done and they let us back on the desk for the next week!

Q. Many people want to get into casting, but struggle to make their mark. Any advice for would-be casters?

Tri House: (Too humble) If this is something you want to do, you need to put yourself out there and just do it. Start casting on your channel consistently, invest time into past broadcasts and VODs to strengthen your game knowledge, and it’s important to always keep your energy up during the cast!

Having good equipment is also very important for good production quality. People will eventually take notice of your hard work and seriousness in approaching casting. It’s easy to go through the motions in casting, but if you’re passionate about it, people will see that and take notice.

Q. Do you think that a caster/analyst for a game like Rocket League should be an incredibly high-level player, or do you think more inexperienced/casual players bring something to the table as well?

Tri House: It’s not necessary for a Rocket League caster to be a high-level/pro player. But it is crucial for casters and analysts to have in-depth knowledge of the physics and mechanics of the game. You need to KNOW about every mechanic in some form, but you don’t need to be able to execute it.

Q. Rocket League is such an exciting game! It's high-speed and fast-paced, and the Predator League: Charity Invitational may bring newcomers to the game. Any advice for new players on how to easily get started?

Tri House: The most important thing is to have fun. Once you start to enjoy the game and have a basic understanding of the mechanics, it’s important to change your camera settings from default (which are garbage, in my opinion). Watch YouTube tutorials for this purpose (follow me, Virge who’s playing as well, Wayton Pilkin, Ranny).

Q. Do you have anything to say to the other players in the tournament about their chances against you?

Tri House: GOOD LUCK, losers! Because 2Fast and I are winning this for G4C!

Acer’s Predator League 2022 will be held on October 25 and 26, and will feature a number of prominent Rocket League content creators, culminating in a 2v2 event where Rocket League streamers compete for $25,000 for the charity of their choosing.

