Rocket League Season 8 patch 2.20 official notes: Sovereign Heights goes live, voice chat updates, and more

Rocket League Season 8 is finally here, and developer Psyonix is introducing a considerable amount of changes to the game.
With the version 2.20 update, Rocket League will get a new arena called Sovereign Heights, with multiple updates hitting its voice chat features. The toggle mute feature will go live, as it was one of the many updates players have been asking for some time now.
Apart from the two highlights, there will be several bug fixes, and the developers will deal with some outliers in the new patch.
Rocket League fans looking for a detailed patch description can look up Psyonix’s official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
Rocket League Season 8 patch 2.20 official notes
New content
New arena: Sovereign Heights
- Sovereign Heights is now available in Private Matches, and Free Play
- Based on community feedback, the developers have equipped this new arena with a grass/turf field
Changes and updates
Changes to voice chat (toggle mute)
- Based on community feedback, the developers have added Toggle Mute as a Voice Chat function option in Rocket League
Under Settings -> Chat, we replaced the Push to Talk checkbox with a new Voice Input Mode dropdown.
- Open Mic: Microphone is active all the time; no control input is needed
- Push to Talk: Control input activates the microphone in-game
- Toggle Mute: Microphone is active; control input toggles mute
The Push to Talk/Toggle Mute default input is set to “F” (keyboard), L3 (PlayStation), LS (Switch and Xbox).
General
Clubs: Removed MOTD/news sections from Club pages
- The developers have opted to remove these features from Clubs due to moderation concerns
- Added a banner for the 2021-22 RLCS World Champions Team BDS to Champions Field
Bug fixes
- Fixed a placement bug with the party icon on the scoreboard
- Adjusted appearance of several Decals on the Nissan Z so they appear the same way as on other car bodies
- Updates to Custom Training packs will no longer corrupt pack progress
- Fixed a bug preventing some players from being able to join Voice Channels
- Player names will now display properly in Private Matches when spectating
- Fixed a visual bug with the Hot Wheels Fast 4WD and MR11 Team Decals
- Fixed a bug that caused multiple Paint Finishes to appear darker than intended, including ‘Bling,’ ‘Grassy,’ and ‘Glossy’
- [PlayStation 5] Fixed a bug preventing Rocket League from playing at the correct, higher resolution when the console is set to Quality mode
- Fixed a bug preventing Apex Wheels from being equipable on the BMW M240i
- [Custom Training] UI now updates correctly when controls are changed
- Fixed a bug preventing players from canceling matchmaking when on the Training Arena select screen
- Players who leave a match will no longer show up in the skip goal replay list
- Fixed a bug preventing players from seeing their own messages in chat
- Fixed the Clear All Friend Requests modal so it works as intended
Rocket League Season 8 will go live today, September 9, 2022, at 8 am PDT/3 pm UTC. The season is expected to last till December 7, 2022.