Rocket League Season 8 patch 2.20 official notes: Sovereign Heights goes live, voice chat updates, and more

Rocket League Season 8 is finally here, and developer Psyonix is introducing a considerable amount of changes to the game.

With the version 2.20 update, Rocket League will get a new arena called Sovereign Heights, with multiple updates hitting its voice chat features. The toggle mute feature will go live, as it was one of the many updates players have been asking for some time now.

Apart from the two highlights, there will be several bug fixes, and the developers will deal with some outliers in the new patch.

Rocket League fans looking for a detailed patch description can look up Psyonix’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Rocket League Season 8 patch 2.20 official notes

New content

New arena: Sovereign Heights

Sovereign Heights is now available in Private Matches, and Free Play

Based on community feedback, the developers have equipped this new arena with a grass/turf field

Changes and updates

Changes to voice chat (toggle mute)

Based on community feedback, the developers have added Toggle Mute as a Voice Chat function option in Rocket League

Under Settings -> Chat, we replaced the Push to Talk checkbox with a new Voice Input Mode dropdown.

Open Mic: Microphone is active all the time; no control input is needed

Push to Talk: Control input activates the microphone in-game

Toggle Mute: Microphone is active; control input toggles mute

The Push to Talk/Toggle Mute default input is set to “F” (keyboard), L3 (PlayStation), LS (Switch and Xbox).

General

Clubs: Removed MOTD/news sections from Club pages

The developers have opted to remove these features from Clubs due to moderation concerns

Added a banner for the 2021-22 RLCS World Champions Team BDS to Champions Field

Bug fixes

Fixed a placement bug with the party icon on the scoreboard

Adjusted appearance of several Decals on the Nissan Z so they appear the same way as on other car bodies

Updates to Custom Training packs will no longer corrupt pack progress

Fixed a bug preventing some players from being able to join Voice Channels

Player names will now display properly in Private Matches when spectating

Fixed a visual bug with the Hot Wheels Fast 4WD and MR11 Team Decals

Fixed a bug that caused multiple Paint Finishes to appear darker than intended, including ‘Bling,’ ‘Grassy,’ and ‘Glossy’

[PlayStation 5] Fixed a bug preventing Rocket League from playing at the correct, higher resolution when the console is set to Quality mode

Fixed a bug preventing Apex Wheels from being equipable on the BMW M240i

[Custom Training] UI now updates correctly when controls are changed

Fixed a bug preventing players from canceling matchmaking when on the Training Arena select screen

Players who leave a match will no longer show up in the skip goal replay list

Fixed a bug preventing players from seeing their own messages in chat

Fixed the Clear All Friend Requests modal so it works as intended

Rocket League Season 8 will go live today, September 9, 2022, at 8 am PDT/3 pm UTC. The season is expected to last till December 7, 2022.

Edited by Ravi Iyer