Rocket League Season 8 Hit The Streets: Start time, end date, Rocket Pass rewards, and more

With the release date of Rocket League’s Season 8 finally announced, players will soon be able to enjoy the new content that is arriving with the upcoming update next week.

The new season will be released on September 7, 2022, at around 4:00 pm PT / 7:00 pm ET / 12:00 am BST (September 8) and will be live for exactly three months. Season 7 will come to an end on December 7, 2022, which means that players will have a very limited amount of time to complete their Rocket Pass and claim all the rewards it has to offer.

Furthermore, the new season Rocket Pass will feature “streetwear-themed" cosmetics as well as other free items such as the Windowed Paint Finish, Chocolate Chip Antenna, and Krush Decal.

With it being one of the more anticipated updates that fans have been waiting for, it will be interesting to see just how well the upcoming map of Sovereign Heights plays out when it's finally live.

New additions coming with Rocket League Season 8, Hit The Streets

1) New map Sovereign Heights

One of the main highlights of the upcoming Rocket League season is the new map of Sovereign Heights. The arena will be set in the “dynamic neighborhood of Sovereign Heights”, an underground soccer arena.

The new map is also the inspiration behind the naming of the new season, Hit The Streets, which, in turn, has provided the theme for the Rocket Pass.

After Sovereign Heights, fans can also look forward to a new Hoops Arena, which is expected to go live later in the season.

2) A new Season 8 Rocket Pass

The Season 8 Rocket League Pass will have a lot in store for fans along with free loot like the Windowed Paint Finish, Chocolate Chip Antenna, and Krush Decal. Furthermore, the Premium Pass will allow players to get their hands on the Honda Civic Type R, that is also set to arrive in Season 8 with the Octane's hitbox.

Moreover, players will also be able to upgrade to Honda Civic Type R-LE at tier level 35 in the Premium Pass.

Along with the Civic, the EdgeLight package will also be up for grabs. This is a visual effect that covers the bottom of the car. Those using the Painted version of either the Honda Civic Type R or Honda Civic Type R-LE will have this effect applied automatically to their vehicles.

However, these effects will only be available once players reach the Rocket Pass Pro Tiers, which unlocks once they reach Tier 70. At higher levels of the Rocket Pass, players can look forward to a plethora of street-inspired cosmetics as well as their painted versions.

3) Season 8 Tournament and Black Market rewards

Besides the Rocket Pass loot, Rocket League players will also be able to obtain many other rewards from the ongoing seasonal tournament as well as the new Black Market.

The Season 8 Tournament rewards are as follows:

Sk8s Player Banner

Hibachi Topper

The new Black Market Tournament rewards include:

Starliner Decal

Amplitude Goal Explosion

Rocket League Season 8 will be ending on December 7, 2022, and over the course of the event, the developers will also be introducing the “Haunted Hallows” event, along with a new Hoops Arena.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S