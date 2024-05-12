"Good luck winning that lawsuit" - Adin Ross claims he's getting sued for "leaking" Playboi Carti's picture

On May 12, 2024, Kick star Adin Ross claimed that he was getting sued for "leaking" a picture of American rapper Playboi Carti. While playing NBA 2K24, the content creator disclosed that a lawsuit had been filed against him, describing it as the "stupidest lawsuit" he had ever seen.

Adin Ross asserted that he did not care about "exposing" who was behind the lawsuit and said:

"I found out in my emails that I was getting sued by another person, too. I'm not even joking. And, it's, like, the stupidest lawsuit I've ever seen in my life. No, I want to actually going to expose it. I don't even care. I'll tell you who it is. I don't even care. I'm going to crash out. I don't even care if it puts me in more trouble because there's nothing even to talk about."

While looking through his phone, the Florida native announced that he was being sued by a photographer who accused him of "leaking" Playboi Carti's photo in a thong. He elaborated:

"I'm getting sued by the guy who took a picture of Carti in a thong and he's saying that I am the one who leaked the picture, when TMZ and s**t posted it. On god, bro, all I did was react to it."

According to Adin Ross, the individual would also need to sue others who reacted to the picture, including Livingston "DJ Akademiks" and Kai Cenat:

"Hey, buddy, good luck winning that lawsuit, bro. You're literally re**rded. You've got to sue me, Akademiks, Kai. You've got to sue everybody, bro. Everyone reacted to that. F**king g*y a** picture, bro. So, good luck!"

Expand Tweet

"You're not settling with me, bro, you're not going to win" - Adin Ross talks about getting sued by a photographer who accused him of "leaking" Playboi Carti's picture

The conversation continued with Adin Ross stating that "eight people" were attempting to sue him. Coming back to the photographer who accused him of "leaking" the Playboi Carti photo, the Kick streamer stated that they would not win the court case because he pays his lawyers "too f**king good."

The 23-year-old elaborated:

"Hop in the back of the line. There are, like, eight people trying to sue me right now. He said, 'I would appreciate if you can try to make it right.' You're not settling with me, bro, you're not going to win. I pay my lawyers too f**king good. I pay them hundreds of thousands of dollars a year. You're going to go with some $10,000 a year brookie lawyer. I don't care."

Adin Ross added:

"Suck my d**k! You're not winning that lawsuit, bro! F**king s**tty a** photographer! Die! I don't care. He put, like, the clipper s**t like, 'Look at his fans clipping and s**t.' I don't give a f**k! I'm going to have them clip that even more, bro! F**k your picture! Failed a** career."

Earlier this year (on January 23, 2024), Adin Ross revealed that two people close to him were suing him for "money and greed." The next day (January 24, 2024), the content creator claimed that a person had placed a bounty on his head.