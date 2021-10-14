"Got paid fat for it": FaZe Banks tackles allegations around his involvement in an offshore gambling scam

FaZe Clan co-owner Ricky "Banks" Bengston has finally responded to accusations suggesting that he was involved in an offshore gambling scam.

Earlier this month, NELK Boys’ SteveWillDoIt wiped his gambling channel clean after being confronted by Coffeezilla, who also exposed the SaveTheKids cryptocurrency scam, which led to the suspension and expulsion of several FaZe Clan members.

In the video which targeted the aforementioned Nelk Boys member, Coffeezilla claimed that the Roobet owner, who Steve and NELK worked with, also owned a giveaway company called "Wizza."

Fans and critics have also recently pointed out how FaZe Banks might also be involved with the company and its owners.

This is also because the 29-year-old signed a massive deal that saw him fly to Mexico along with Adin "Adin2Huncho" Ross and others. In addition, they were paid a staggering $2 million to promote the platform.

FaZe Banks featured on the BFFs podcast with Josh Richards and Barstool’s Dave Portnoy and threw more light on the accusations.

FaZe Banks features on the BFFs podcast to answer questions around his involvement in an offshore scam

Banks started off by revealing how he "is as legit as it gets," and stated how he did a one-month gig with Roobet.

Here's what he said:

“We did a 1-month stint campaign with them [Roobet], we were getting jets to Mexico, we did it completely 100% legit. I’m as legit as it gets.”

FaZe Banks revealed how he "got paid fat for it," but expressed his bamboozlement around what the group was being accused of.

Shedding more light on the matter, he reiterated what transpired between the ETH wallet and the other. He concluded:

“We all know how Coinbase works. It’s annoying, it takes a while. I start sending messages out saying ‘Yo, do you have X dollars in Ethereum that I could buy off you?’ So one of these guys came back, he sends me the Ethereum, I did it all through my finance people. And I wired this guy out like $200,000.”

While Banks is one of the most outspoken personalities in the community, he prefers to keep his personal life and what goes on behind the scenes under wraps.

However, if his words are to be taken into consideration, FaZe Banks hasn't done anything wrong and clearly doesn't want to get defamed over it.

Several FaZe Clan members were involved in the SaveTheKids cryptocurrency scam

This is also because the FaZe Clan have been involved in their fair share of scams in the very recent past. FaZe Kay, Jarvis, Nikan, and Teeqo have either been suspended or expelled from the organization for being involved in the infamous SaveTheKids cryptocurrency scam. Kay has been permanently released while Teeqo has been reinstated but with a question mark looming over his spot.

