YouTuber Kay bids farewell to FaZe Clan in new YouTube video

Earlier today, Frazier “Kay” Khattri posted his first YouTube video in a month to bid farewell to the FaZe Clan.

Multiple members of the FaZe Clan had recently come under scrutiny and were accused of “pumping and dumping” alt cryptocurrency tokens to make quick profits. FaZe Kay, along with Jarvis “Jarvis” Khattri, Nikan “Nikan” Nadim, and Teeqo, was accused of pumping and dumping the “SaveTheKids” cryptocurrency.

Around a month ago, Kay posted a lengthy video blaming a man named Sam Pepper, who was previously the head of content at FaZe. Kay recently posted a YouTube video in which he effectively confirmed that he will not be rejoining the organization.

Kay returns to YouTube; suggests he will not be joining FaZe Clan

After the allegations emerged, FaZe Kay was permanently suspended from the organization while his younger brother Jarvis along with Nikan and Teeqo were given temporary suspensions. Unlike the others, Kay has been active on social media since the controversy.

On August 13th, he posted a lengthy video claiming innocence in the matter. FaZe Kay claimed that while he had been careless with respect to SaveTheKids cryptocurrency, none of the FaZe Clan members made any profit by “pumping and dumping” the altcoins.

Sorry it’s taken me so long to come out and speak. I had a lot to say.

As proof, Kay posted video recordings of his conversations with Sam Pepper along with other members of the SaveTheKids team. Kay effectively claimed that he himself was a victim and had lost money while Sam Pepper had made a six-figure profit from the scam.

Regardless, it seems as if Kay will not be rejoining the FaZe Clan anytime soon. The new video titled “Goodbye FaZe Kay | A New Beginning” sheds light on the creator’s future plans. Kay claimed that he plans to post a lot of content that will feature his brother Jarvis, effectively confirming that the two brothers are planning a future independent of the FaZe Clan.

During the video, Kay also claimed that the new videos will feature the “real him”:

“It is just going to be me, for real. None of the fakeness. None of that dude screaming down the camera.”

While Kay did not specifically confirm that he will not be rejoining the FaZe clan in the future, the streamer appears intent ton creating his own brand of content alongside his brother Jarvis. Further updates on the matter can be expected in the future.

