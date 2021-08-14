FaZe Kay pledges to pay back “SaveTheKids” crypto scam victims; here is how you can get a refund

On August 13, former FaZe clam member Frazier “Kay” Khattri promised to compensate the victims of the “SaveTheKids” crypto scam.

FaZe Kay posted a lengthy video in which he spoke at length about the allegations levied against him. The creator said that he is not a cryptocurrency “mastermind,” and was fooled by a man named “Sam Pepper,” who previously was the head of content at FaZe.

Sam was allegedly initially involved with Kay and helped him with his content in exchange for part of his YouTube revenue. The 'SaveTheKids' cryptocurrency was apparently a project that Kay and other FaZe members believed in.

FaZe Kay attempted to prove his point, and posted a wide range of evidence in the video to prove that it was Sam Pepper who was the perpetrator of the scam. Sam himself can be seen talking to Kay and claiming his innocence, despite the plethora of wallet addresses, claims by other people involved in the project, and the fact that Kay is now trying to compensate all victims of the scam suggests otherwise.

FaZe Kay claims his innocence in “SaveTheKids” crypto scam, offers to compensate victims

FaZe Kay had earlier issued a legal notice/letter to YouTube investigator Coffiezilla, who had initially exposed the scam. Kay also claimed to have hired a team to investigate the SaveTheKids cryptocurrency after allegations of wilfully scamming fans. On July 2, FaZe permanently removed Kay from the organization while Jarvi "Jarvis" Khattri, Nikan "Nikan" Nadim, and Jakob "Teeqo” were suspended.

However, as can be seen in the video, Kay claimed that the mastermind behind the entire scam was Sam Pepper, and that neither him nor the other FaZe members involved in the cryptocurrency made any money. As proof, he posted screenshots of all of his cryptocurrency wallets to prove that he never “dumped” any currency when the value temporarily increased.

The video also includes other members such as mods and developers who worked on the currency. All the parties involved claimed that Sam Pepper was the mastermind behind the scam and that Kay had invested a lot of his own money for promotions, giveaways etc.

Regardless, the investigation that Kay held was on his own accord, as he finished by offering to compensate everybody who lost money due to the currency.

To receive it, all users have to do is email FaZe Kay at infoforstk@gmail.com along with the information about their wallets. Only those who bought the currency in June-July will be compensated by the YouTuber, who also believes that Sam Pepper is currently “on the run.” Kay was apparently told by people that Pepper wanted to earn $1 million one way or another before disappearing “overseas.”

