The internet wants FaZe Kay canceled; here is why

Former FaZe Clan member Frazier “Kay” Khattri recently posted a YouTube video in a bid to explain his innocence concerning the “SaveTheKids” cryptocurrency scam.

Multiple FaZe Clan members, including FaZe Kay, Jarvi “Jarvis” Khattri, Nikan “Nikan” Nadim, and Jakob “Teeqo” were all accused of “pumping and dumping” the cryptocurrency, resulting in profit for themselves and loss for their fans who invested. While

FaZe Kay was permanently removed from the organization, while the others were suspended.

A statement from FaZe Clan. pic.twitter.com/HnPXpAoSYX — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) July 1, 2021

Regardless, FaZe Kay’s video alleged that none of the FaZe Clan members made money out of the scam, barring one. He blamed a man named Sam Pepper, who was previously the head of content at FaZe and presented a range of evidence against him.

However, it seems as if Twitter is hell-bent on canceling FaZe Kay. A fan started a sarcastic “petition” to reinstate him to the FaZe organization. However, most of the community seemed to disagree and evidently don’t want to see a return.

Twitter wants FaZe Kay canceled despite video showing he wasn’t involved in “SaveTheKids” scam

Apparently, the 25-year-old has, over the past few weeks, been gathering evidence against Sam Pepper to expose him. He claimed that none of the FaZe Clan members against whom action was taken made any money from SaveTheKids.

On the contrary, he believed in the project and kept investing money for giveaways, promotions etc.

I just uploaded what really happened with save the kids and all the drama.



Sorry it’s taken me so long to come out and speak. I had a lot to say. — Kay (@FrazierKay) August 13, 2021

The video also included a range of mods, developers, and other people who had worked on “SaveTheKids.” All of them appeared to blame Sam Pepper for the scam, as he evidently made hundreds of thousands of dollars by dumping the currency and manipulated the entire team to ensure that he could pull it off.

For more information about the overall scam and FaZe Kay’s investigation, this article can be read.

Twitter reactions to FaZe Kay’s clip (Image via FaZe Kay, Twitter)

Additionally, it seems as if the video hardly made a difference to people who want to see FaZe Kay canceled. As can be seen, a viewer posted the following sarcastic petition to get him reinstated to “FaZe Clan.”

However, for one reason or another, people do not want to see him re-join the org.

A petition to get Faze Kay back in Faze Clan pic.twitter.com/MIN6qbgH03 — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) August 13, 2021

Most Twitter users refused to support any such petition and claimed that FaZe Kay had been lying about the situation from the start. Of course, the former FaZe member has also promised to compensate the scam victims and claimed that he would return the money of all investors who put money in the cryptocurrency in June-July.

Regardless, for the time being, the community does not want to see FaZe Kay make a return.

