"Gotta respect the guy" - Fans laud differently-abled footballer getting the better of IShowSpeed

Fans shared their reactions after 17-year-old YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" got himself embarrassed after getting outplayed by professional disabled footballer Reece.

Reece, who lost his right leg as a child, has not let his handicapped condition get in the way of his profession. While streaming, the Englishman revealed that he presently represents Everton and has also played for England internationally.

However, Reece's most well-known accolade appears to have come yesterday after outplaying and outsmarting Speed while playing football in London. Regardless of his disadvantages, Reece made a mockery of the American streamer.

Reacting to the footage, one fan commented:

This fan lauds Reece's efforts (Image via EverythingSpeed YouTube)

IShowSpeed gets baited by a differently-abled player, fans react

IShowSpeed, presently in London, was seen in a football turf-for-hire arena. Hundreds of fans greeted him, among them was Reece, who is a differently-abled footballer. Despite playing with a couple of crutches, the Englishman did not lack any skills when it came to playing football.

In one footage, Speed was seen getting baited during a penalty kick. IShowSpeed, who was the acting goalkeeper, dived to his right as Reece made a fake shot with his missing right leg. Looking at the empty net, the Englishman rolled the ball with his left leg.

IShowSpeed was left embarrassed as he exclaimed:

"Am I f**king stupid! What the f**k! Only one (leg)"

To make matters worse, when it was Speed's turn to take the penalty kick, the shot was comfortably saved after Reece parried it away with his head.

"He may have 1 leg, but he got some skills" - Fans react to differently-abled player getting the better of IShowSpeed

Viewers were left impressed at the sight of Reece's skills on the ball. Despite carrying crutches, he exemplified incredible dribbling and ball control along with shooting ability.

Seeing Darren get outfoxed by him, fans shared a host of reactions. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans share their comments on the gameplay (Image via Speedy Boykins YouTube)

Twitter users flooded in with their reactions as well. Here are some of them:

Getting scored on by Reece was not the only occasion he was embarrassed by yesterday's stream. At another point in the stream, Darren was seen getting nutmegged by a child who was present on the pitch.

The last time Speed was in the UK, he appeared in a MrBeast video. It remains to be seen if the YouTuber will make any notable collabs during his stay in the UK.

