"Graduated from Hustlers University" - Asmongold discovers his mods charging players for guild invites in WoW Classic Hardcore, fans react

During a livestream on November 7, 2023, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" discovered that his moderators were charging fans and players for guild invites in World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore. While playing the MMORPG, Asmongold read a message from a viewer who claimed that one of his moderators made 800 gold from bribes.

The content creator immediately began looking through his guild's roster and noticed that many people had a note saying they paid a certain amount of in-game currency. Expressing his surprise at the situation, Zack exclaimed:

"Wait, Loi said he made 800 gold from bribes?! Wait, what?! What the f**k is... so, well, there it is! 'Making bank.' Yeah, I can see that!"

The Austin, Texas native's clip has garnered quite a lot of attention on YouTube, with numerous fans weighing in. One viewer joked that Asmongold's moderators had graduated from controversial internet personality Andrew Tate's course - Hustler's University.

They wrote:

"His mods graduated from Hustlers University."

"We got some real interesting s**t going on here" - Asmongold shocked by what's going on with his WoW Classic Hardcore guild

Asmongold discovered his moderators' antics at the six-hour mark of his recent broadcast. When he saw that his guild, ROACHOUT, had surpassed 200 members, the Twitch streamer remarked:

"Guys, I got to say... we've got a lot of people in this guild now. We got over 200 hundred people in the guild. There's 200 people in the guild, we don't want to crash the server. Yeah?"

The co-founder of One True King (OTK) realized that WoW players with ranks higher than "Cockroach" had paid their way into the guild. Zack was shocked to see this and said:

"Look at it. Wait, so everybody in the guild that's at a higher rank than Cockroach... we got some real interesting s**t going on here."

Timestamp: 06:31:20

Asmongold then clicked on the "Guild Information" tab and found a "bribe list." Here's what it said:

"Bribe list: Mail gold to Loi/Jeebuweebu/Attilee/Niandrapal/Palatea/Drogl/Nomadraider/Stpali/DONJOHN for promos. 5 gold for Rat rank. 10 gold for Rat Lord rank. 20 gold to kick any roach of your choice. 10 gold for custom guild notes. No gamer words or gkick (guild kick). The official guilds are ROACHOUT and ROACHED OUT. If one is full, just join the other!"

The 32-year-old burst out laughing after witnessing his moderators' shenanigans, stating that he would now be compelled to create another guild:

"We've got to make another guild! We're going to have to make another f**king guild! Oh, my god! 'This is corrupted.' Yeah! 'Dude's getting paid.' Yeah!"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

As mentioned earlier, the streamer's clip has received a lot of reactions in the YouTube comments section. Here's a snippet of some pertinent ones:

Asmongold is a renowned Twitch personality, widely regarded as the most popular MMORPG streamer. He now broadcasts on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr, with over 1.5 million followers.