Gran Turismo 7 beats FIFA 23 to win the Best Sports/Racing Game award at The Game Awards 2022

Gran Turismo 7 has managed to beat the likes of FIFA 23 at The Game Awards 2022 to win in the Best Sports/Racing Game category. There was tough competition from some outstanding games, and it was a hard-fought battle for a category with two distinct genres mashed into one.

Gran Turismo 7 had a rocky launch, and much of it was due to the introduction of microtransactions. Many players believed that the system encouraged unnecessary grinding, and they took to social media to make themselves heard.

PlayStation @PlayStation Congrats to Polyphony Digital on Gran Turismo 7's win for Best Sports/Racing Game at #TheGameAwards Congrats to Polyphony Digital on Gran Turismo 7's win for Best Sports/Racing Game at #TheGameAwards! https://t.co/EPLbYpMaS8

Since then, Polyphony Digital has made many changes to Gran Turismo 7 that have been well-received. The recent win in the Best Sports/Racing Game category at The Game Awards 2022 is a solid testament to that, as the PS5 exclusive was finally able to deliver on its potential.

Since its launch, the game has become much more generous in handing out rewards. This has sped up progress in the game, allowing players to expand their garages quickly. The changes have also resulted in microtransactions feeling much more optional. With regular live events and new content, Gran Turismo 7 managed to level the playing field for free-to-play gamers.

There were some incredibly popular titles like FIFA 23 and NBA 2K23 among the nominations for the category at The Game Awards 2022. However, there can only be one winner, and FIFA 23 has fallen short this time around.

Gran Turismo 7's triumph over FIFA 23 at The Game Awards 2022 has more to do with the former’s achievements

Despite its many flaws, it would be unfair to call FIFA 23 a bad game. The game has seen its fair share of improvements compared to last year's version, and EA Sports has done an excellent job introducing features like Crossplay and HyperMotion 2.

However, Gran Turismo 7 has more to offer in terms of gameplay and quality. The fact that the game is not an annual release has also helped its cause as it allows Polyphony Digital to make major changes with every entry in the franchise. Compared to the previous release, this year's title came with a higher number of cars, among other things.

Elements like Ray-Tracing (limited) have improved the visual fidelity of the game and were likely important factors that contributed to the win at The Game Awards 2022. With more content on the way, it will be interesting to see how the game continues to develop in the near future.

Poll : 0 votes