“Guarantee that money was not there” - Ninja believes xQc didn’t get $100M in cash, speculates possible Stake-related gambling deal

During a recent podcast, Twitch streamer Tyler "Ninja" shared his perspective on the recent streaming deal inked by fellow content creator Felix "xQc." For those not up to date, the French-Canadian streamer secured a groundbreaking contract with Kick in June 2023, setting a world record with a $100 million deal spanning two years.

Ninja suggested that the reported deal amount may not be as straightforward. According to him, xQc might be receiving a portion of his earnings from an additional arrangement related to gambling. He said:

"Guarantee that money was not there."

"It wasn't a $100 million cash" - Ninja speaks on the xQc-Kick deal

In June 2023, xQc sent shockwaves through the streaming community when he announced his affiliation with Kick as a non-exclusive streamer. The groundbreaking revelation included the confirmation that this was valued at $100 million, setting a world record for streamer deals.

Meanwhile, Ninja speculated that xQc might not be receiving the money directly and suggested that his deal could involve incentives, possibly tied to gambling-related streams. He said:

"Even the xQc deal, like the $100 million deal, dude, it wasn't a $100 million in cash. There's nothing wrong with this by the way. Not throwing shade at my boy. Love my boy Felix. Wish nothing but the best for him and every streamer, but guarantee the money was not there."

He continued further to say that the announcement was "misleading":

"Something involved with gambling money, Stake money, Stake percentage, like, it wasn't just all cash and they made it seem like it was in the announcement. It's very misleading, right? It's the same with the Mixer-Forbes announcement."

Ninja is well-acquainted with big-money streaming deals himself. He made headlines when he joined Mixer in 2019, although the platform eventually shut down. Reports indicated that his deal was valued between $20 to $30 million.

What did the fans say?

The post was shared by a verified fan page of xQc on X (@iqkev), and it sparked a multitude of comments. Here are a few notable reactions made to the post:

Fans react to Tyler's take on xQc's Kick deal (Image via X/@iqkev)

xQc recently confirmed that he receives payment from Stake/Kick to promote gambling during his streams. However, whether this is part of his reported $100 million deal remains unclear.