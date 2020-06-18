PUBG Mobile: How to improve sound sense in the game

Sound sense can help you detect enemies before they even appear in front of you.

Mastering these techniques will surely help you improve your sound sense in PUBG Mobile.

Picture credit: pubgmobile.com

PUBG Mobile is one of the most competitive games in mobile gaming. Players with exemplary game sense, skills and good strategy win the game with ease. What differentiates professional players from casual players is their game sense.

Game sense is a combination of sound sense and reflexes.

How to improve sound sense in PUBG Mobile

#1 Purchase high sound quality headphones

Good Headphones can win you games.

Good headphones or earphones are an integral part of the gameplay. High-quality earphones will give you a crisp sound of enemy footsteps and vehicles. This will give you an edge over the other players. You can find decent quality earphones in the range of Rs 500 to Rs 1000. However, purchasing headphones is always recommended over earphones.

#2 Wired or Wireless?

Always go for wired headphones for mobile gaming. Wired earphones have lower latency, in comparison to wireless earphones. Higher the latency, the more delayed will be the sound in PUBG Mobile.

#3 Use the Ultrasound option for a better sound.

In-game option to enable ultra-sound.

Enabling Ultra-sound SFX in the settings menu will give a richer and distinct sound. These are the steps to enable ultra-sound:

Open the settings, Go to the audio option on the right-hand side Enable the Ultra-sound option(small download required).

#4 Identify where the sound is coming from

Each sound in PUBG Mobile is different. Different floors make different sounds, a person walking outside the house will have a distinguished sound than the one walking inside the house. Even the guns and other supplements have quite differentiable sounds. Some sounds that don't appear on the map can be heard with a good sound sense.

#5 Identify the location of the sound before it appears on the mini-map.

Mini Map

Identifying the sound before it appears on the mini-map will give you an advantage over the enemy. Sound of a vehicle can be identified before they even approach you. You can use this cue to evade or attack your enemy.

Mastering these techniques will surely help you improve your sound sense in PUBG Mobile. Practice will make you recognize sound in a better way.

