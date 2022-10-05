Guilty Gear: Strive cross-play open beta announced for PlayStation and PC - Dates, gameplay modes, and more

Guilty Gear: Strive is one of Arc System Works' most popular fighters to date and it seems like it's only going to get better here onwards. The Japanese game developer recently announced a free open beta for the game on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms.

The beta will begin on October 14 at 6:00 pm PT/9:00 pm ET and October 15 at 6:30 pm IST. It will come to an end on October 17 at 12:00 am PT/3:00 am ET and October 18 12:30 am IST. Players will be able to download the open beta client a day before (October 13) the announced start date.

What content will the Guilty Gear: Strive open beta have?

Guilty Gear: Strive's open beta will allow players across both PlayStation and PC (via Steam) to play against one another irrespective of their platforms, thanks to the crossplay feature. Additionally, all 21 characters are playable (including the downloadable ones). Here is everything that has been made available to players during this free period:

Tutorial Mode - Learn the basics of how to play.

- Learn the basics of how to play. Mission Mode - Learn useful techniques for matches in a mission format.

- Learn useful techniques for matches in a mission format. Survival Mode - Fight consecutive battles against the COM with a limited pool of health.

- Fight consecutive battles against the COM with a limited pool of health. Training Mode - Recreate a variety of situations and practice to your heart’s content.

- Recreate a variety of situations and practice to your heart’s content. VS COM, VS 2P - Fight against the computer or a friend.

- Fight against the computer or a friend. Online Match (Rank Tower, Open Park, Player Match) - Play online against others from across the globe.

- Play online against others from across the globe. Combo Maker - Make your own original combo or setplay and search for other players’ recipes to try.

- Make your own original combo or setplay and search for other players’ recipes to try. Digital Figure - Set up characters, furniture, effects, and more to create your own unique scene.

- Set up characters, furniture, effects, and more to create your own unique scene. Gallery - Check out the characters and BGM.

It should be noted that PlayStation users do not need to have a PlayStation Plus subscription to be able to download and play the game. Unfortunately, any save data from this demo cannot be transferred over to the main Guilty Gear: Strive game, as it is a separate client created speciifically for beta testing purposes.

Based on this announcement, it is clear that Arc System Works has opened the doors for everyone this time around. For those hesitant about purchasing the acclaimed 2021 fighting game, this is a golden opportunity to give it a try. The added benefit is its multiplayer mode, as players can battle their friends through different platforms and see if the game appeals to them.

Guilty Gear: Strive was released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC in June 2021, with renditions for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles set to arrive sometime in 2023.

