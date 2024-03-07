"Guy that left his own kid and his wife" - Kick streamer Cheesur goes on a transphobic rant against MrBeast crew member Kris Tyson

Kick streamer Nermin "Cheesur" has garnered attention on social media after going on a transphobic rant against Jimmy "MrBeast" crew member Kris Tyson. For those unaware, Cheesur is a well-known figure on the Stake-backed platform who is closely associated with Adin Ross. He has gone viral on the internet multiple times for controversial reasons.

For instance, on January 19, 2024, the content creator issued an apology after threatening to "snipe" Joe Biden. Here is what he said about the President of the United States:

"Man, I hate America so much. I want to snipe! And, I'm not taking this back, I'm doubling down - I want to snipe Joe Biden in the head, on god! I want to snipe him. I want to be the sniper. I want to be the hero of America. Yeah, that'll be the hero, on god."

On March 7, 2024, numerous clips from the Kick streamer's livestream surfaced on X, in which he criticized Kris Tyson. Cheesur was heard saying:

"Let's bring some light to the truth of the guy that left his own kid and his wife, then f**king cut his d**k off. I can't even eat when I watch a MrBeast video anymore, on god himself!"

"I mean this with my whole entire heart" - Kick streamer Cheesur uses transphobic slur while ranting against Kris Tyson

Cheesur continued the conversation and stated that he would not retract his comments about Kris Tyson. He elaborated:

"Yo, if you think I'm saying this for the stream, listen to me. On my mother's heartbeat, I mean this what I'm about to say in the next two minutes. No take backs. No crosses count. I mean this with my whole entire heart. I cannot eat when I watch a MrBeast video anymore."

The Kick streamer started browsing MrBeast's recently uploaded videos. At this point, he referred to Tyson with a transphobic slur, saying:

"Let me show you why. Let's just click a MrBeast video right now. Let's click a MrBeast video. Watch. Let me tell you why. This f**king tr**ny - I know what they're doing, bro. On my life, I know what they're doing. They're trying to promote this transgender s**t to the kids that watch MrBeast. I'm not re**rded."

Claiming that he "respects" the 25-year-old YouTube star, Cheesur added:

"I ain't going to lie. I respect MrBeast, but I ain't going to lie, bro, that's kind of crazy. Look! See it! Why is Chandler not in every cutscene anymore? I swear to god! He doesn't talk! There's no more scenes of Chandler! Now it's the... watch! The f**king tr**ny. The first scene on the MrBeast video is the f**king..."

Kris Tyson had not responded to the Kick streamer's comments at the time of writing.