"Some people knocked at the door" - Kick streamer Cheesur apologizes after saying he wanted to "snipe" American President Joe Biden

Kick streamer Nermin "Cheesur" has apologized for threatening Joe Biden. For context, at the beginning of this year, Cheesur made contentious remarks on his livestream, claiming that he wanted to "snipe" the President of the United States. Here's what he said:

"'...Under the threat of a felony charge.' Man, I hate America so much. I want to snipe! And, I'm not taking this back, I'm doubling down - I want to snipe Joe Biden in the head, on god! I want to snipe him. I want to be the sniper. I want to be the hero of America. Yeah, that'll be the hero, on god."

On January 19, 2024, the Kick streamer addressed the community and apologized for his actions. Stating that he was "rattled" after "some people" approached his residence, Cheesur said:

"Listen, I apologize for the s**t I said and I'm never going to say - stop saying I'm cloned, bro! I'm a little bit rattled. I haven't streamed in five days. I've been going through crazy, crazy, crazy s**t! I talked to some... I'm saying too much. All right, you all know what happened, bro! Okay? Some people knocked at the door. There! Like, I'm done talking about it now. Okay?"

"I hope you use me as an example" - Kick streamer Cheesur says he "almost ruined his life" after making a "joke" about threatening Joe Biden

Kick streamer Cheesur's address continued, stating that his statements about wanting to "snipe" Joe Biden were not something to joke about. Claiming his audience should use him as an example, the content creator said:

"I'm never going to ever make a joke like that again, okay? I'm not even smiling. I'm smiling at (Kick chat emojis) in my chat. On my life, that s**t, whatever - if you know, you know. It's not something to joke about and I hope you use me as an example, and you learn from it and you don't do what I do."

Cheesur went on to say that his shenanigans "almost ruined his life":

"Because I almost ruined my life over some little - not little, actually. Yeah, I almost ruined my life, bro, over something I didn't mean at all."

The Kick streamer apologized once again, adding:

"So, I just want to apologize publicly that I didn't mean what I said and I'll never joke about that again. It's not something to joke about. And, it's in the past now, okay? So we're going to move forward. We're all going to be smooth."

Chessur is a well-known Kick streamer who is closely associated with the platform's ambassador, Adin Ross. He is best known for his Just Chatting and gambling content, and he has over 76k followers on his channel.