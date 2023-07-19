Who is Cheesur? Millionaire Kick streamer sparks outrage after refunding $10 donation made to a struggling family

Nermin "Cheesur," a Kick streamer, has once again drawn public criticism due to his recent conduct on his live stream. While interacting with a financially struggling woman on the Monkey app (similar to Omegle), he made a mocking donation of $10 and callously took it back. This behavior has put him back in the negative spotlight among viewers.

At around four hours and 34 minutes into his stream, Cheesur came across a young woman and a child. She shared a distressing situation, stating that they lacked sufficient funds to afford food and that her parents were not providing proper care for them.

The streamer initially showed sympathy and sent her $10, but later insensitively commented that the two individuals didn't seem thankful enough and proceeded to rescind the amount before abusing them.

The coarse moment was clipped by various Twitter users. One shared the moment on their timeline.

In his recent stream, 22-year-old Kick streamer Cheesur displayed a lack of empathy by insensitively taking back a small donation from a financially struggling individual. After making the donation, he was heard saying:

"I literally just sent you. What do you mean? Not even a thank you? Yeah, guess what, I just canceled the payment on god, and now you are not getting it. Look (shows his phone screen)."

He exclaimed:

"Nah, you weren't grateful. No, f**k you. You weren't grateful. I just canceled it now cause of you. No, f**k you!"

The woman was left bemused and hapless at the sudden disruption but assured that she was thankful. Seconds later, the streamer abruptly cut the call and called her a "b**ch."

What did the fans say?

Fans were equally frustrated by his sudden outrage and insensitive act. Twitter users, in particular, expressed their displeasure and even called for an online cancellation of the streamer. Here are some of the notable reactions:

Cheesur's previous controversies

This incident is not the first time the streamer has been involved in controversy. For instance, in May 2023, he was seen spitting at the camera while speaking to a woman of African descent. Surprisingly, he did not face any bans at that time.

Earlier this month (July), he made another controversial decision by tweeting that he hates transgendered people. Such an open display of toxicity can often be harmful and hurtful to marginalized communities.

Kick has had a series of streamers making questionable decisions. One such example is Adin Ross, who is a part owner of Kick. He has been embroiled in controversies, including streaming a p*rnographic site live on his stream. Such actions can have serious repercussions and negatively impact the platform's reputation.