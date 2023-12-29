"I was just going to have four Black guys drive by and shoot guns in the air" - Adin Ross says he wanted to "play with" Cheesur's life

Controversial internet personality Adin Ross' recent conversation with Kick streamer Nermin "Cheesur" is garnering attention on social media. During a recent livestream, Cheesur expressed his fear, claiming that "hitmen" would come to his house. Providing more details about the situation, the content creator said:

"Like usually, you don't want to get a Jew that mad. Like, I swear, I thought hitmen were going to come to my house last night. Like, my mom was going to get... I don't know. I was scared. I'm going to be real. I was scared."

In response, Adin Ross stated that he was about to instruct a person named Todd to do something. The Florida native went on to say that he didn't want to "play with" Cheesur's job, but rather he wanted to "play with his life."

A few moments later, Ross asserted that his intention was never to "hurt" Nermin. However, he wanted four individuals to drive by his house and shoot guns in the air. He said:

"I would never hurt you, bro. I was just going to have, like, four Black guys drive by and shoot guns in the air. That's it! They're just going to shoot their guns and leave. That's it!"

"How could you do that to me?" - Cheesur responds to Adin Ross' comments

Adin Ross and Cheesur have been experiencing fractures in their friendship. On December 27, 2023, the Kick ambassador went on a long rant, exclaiming that he wanted to make people's "lives harder." The streamer's comments prompted the online community to speculate that he was referring to Cheesur.

Here's what Ross said:

"I'm going to just air it all out. I don't give a flying f**k. I'm about to make people's lives harder now. I don't give a f**k. Motherf***ers want to come out here and act like I'm a bad friend when I've done crazy s**t for motherf***ers, out-of-pocket s**t for motherf***ers."

As mentioned earlier, the two connected via Discord call during a livestream on December 28, 2023. After Cheesur stated that he was scared because he believed "hitmen" would come to his house, Adin Ross responded:

"I'll be honest. I was a second away from sending Todd that text - that type of text. Not that text, but I was going to send Todd some s**t."

Upon hearing this, Cheesur said:

"How could you do that to me?"

Adin Ross continued:

"No, no, no. Not what you think it is. Not playing with, like, your job or anything. I was going to play with your life. No, no, I was going to scare you. I was going to have people drive by your house and just scare you. I swear to god, that's it! Bro, you need to understand, Cheesur..."

Cheesur interrupted the indefinitely banned Twitch personality and stated:

"No wonder why I ended the stream. I was scared s**tless in my room! My chat was calling me soft. That's why I was scared as f**k!"

Fans react to the streamers' clip

Numerous netizens have shared their thoughts on Adin Ross and Cheesur's conversation. Here's what they had to say about it:

X user @xCryptoGamer wrote Adin Ross "admitted to a crime." However, they believed that the Kick streamers' conversation was a "skit." Meanwhile, user @Luisr72098 remarked that the 23-year-old was being "corny."