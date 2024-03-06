"He should be in jail for these threats" - Netizens react as Kick streamer TreyLiving disrupts college class and threatens to shoot

On March 6, 2024, Kick streamer TreyLiving's controversial antics went viral on social media. In a livestream titled College Stream, Trolling People, Getting Faded in Classrooms, the content creator broadcasted himself from an ongoing college class, disrupting a professor's lecture. TreyLiving said:
"Bro, can you shut the f**k up?"
Everyone in the class was stunned by the Kick streamer's comments, and one of the students confronted him. They remarked:
"Bro, who the f**k is you, bruh? What the f**k is you doing?"
As the individual approached TreyLiving, the latter began threatening to "shoot them," saying:
"Get your big a*s home, boy! You're a b**ch, n***a! You're a b**ch, n***a! I'm going to shoot your b**ch a*s! I'm going to shoot your b**ch a*s! I'm going to shoot your b**ch a*s! Get your fat a*s on. You're a b**ch! You're big as a b**ch, I'm going to shoot your b**ch a*s. What n***a? You're a h*e! I'm going to shoot your b**ch a*s!"
The streamer added:
"Shut your bone a*s up, n***a! You're a nerd, n***a. Stay in class, n***a. Stay your b**ch a*s in class!"
With hundreds of netizens commenting on TreyLiving's actions, X user @ViolentFight wrote:
"He should be in jail for these threats."
Disclaimer: The video contains profanity.
"Yapping like a chihuahua" - Online community reacts to Kick streamer TreyLiving disrupting a college class
TreyLiving fled the scene after disrupting a college class and threatening to shoot. He later claimed that he had no intention of fighting the person who confronted him:
"What the f**k is wrong with that n***a, man? I'm not scared! That n***a is a b**ch! I'm not fighting that big a*s n***a. I'm not fighting him. I'm not fighting that big a*s n***a. What the f**k?! I'm not running n***a, I'm walking away. I'm baked up. I'm like, 'What? I'm going to shoot your b**ch a*s.' I'm not fighting that n***a. What the f**k is wrong with you?"
Timestamp: 01:03:25
As previously stated, the Kick streamer's contentious antics went viral on X. Several users praised the person who confronted TreyLiving:
On the other hand, X user @xqevolve questioned why the individual "got so pressed" by the Kick streamer's comments:
User @Lying4ALiving weighed in on the situation, writing:
"Yapping like a chihuahua. He knew his place though backing out with his tail between his legs."
Here are some more reactions:
TreyLiving is an American content creator who primarily broadcasts on Kick. At the time of writing, he had 718 followers on the Stake-backed platform.