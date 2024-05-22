"Guy who looks like a s*x offender" - Twitch streamer Kaceytron calls out Tectone for comparing Frogan with Jabba the Hutt

Controversial Twitch streamer Kacey "Kaceytron" has shared her thoughts on the recent controversy involving Tectone and Morgan "Frogan." For those out of the loop, Tectone went viral on May 20, 2024, when he accused Frogan of "farming outrage." He also compared with her Jabba the Hutt, a well-known antagonist from the Star Wars series.

The One True King (OTK) member said:

"What is the point? Like, the only point of this is to farm outrage. Good god, f**king Jabba the Hutt is causing issues for no f**king reason, man. Jesus Christ! Good god, fatty! F**king going on the internet and causing problems rather than going to a gym. Get a f**king grip, you disgusting piece of s**t!"

The following day, on May 21, 2024, political Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" commented on the situation and made remarks about Tectone's appearance. He said:

"The fact that sometimes a 300-viewer Twitch streamer on this platform has gotten literally, straight-up, like a two-week-long conquest of people calling her the worst s**t possible. Including but not limited to Tectone saying that Morgan looks like Jabba the Hutt, while Tectone looks the way that he looks, which is f**king insane!"

During a livestream earlier today (May 22, 2024), Tectone reacted to HasanAbi's comments and once again compared Frogan with Jabba the Hutt. He stated:

"She does (look like Jabba the Hutt). I have a great image describing that exact feeling. Like, actually! She does! Okay, here we go (The streamer shows an picture). It's deserved. You want me to tell you why it's deserved? Somebody can change the fact they're f**king fat. Someone can't change their race."

On the same day, Kaceytron took to X to call out Tectone for his comments about Frogan. She wrote:

"Guy who looks like a s*x offender commenting on a woman's looks completely unprovoked."

Kaceytron calls out Tectone (Image via @kaceytron/X)

"You incels are so f**king dumb" - Twitch streamer Kaceytron responds to those claiming that Tectone's comments about Frogan "weren't unprovoked"

Kaceytron's recent tweet about Tectone has elicited reactions from hundreds of netizens.

X user @DamagedSector shared a 40-second video, in which Frogan described YouTuber Ludwig's opinions as a "c**cker a** take." According to them, Tectone's comments towards Frogan "weren't unprovoked." They wrote:

"It wasn't unprovoked. People who talk like this have no sympathy from me when people talk bad about them."

X user @DamagedSector and Kaceytron's interaction on X (Image via X)

In response, Kaceytron said:

"What does it have to do with Tectone, though? God you incels are so f**king dumb."

This is not Kaceytron's first involvement in a streamer controversy. Last month, on April 25, 2024, the 33-year-old got embroiled in a feud with Zack "Asmongold" after she called him a "disgusting man."

