Watch: HAchubby shocked by train passing inches from her on the streets of Vietnam

Korean Twitch streamer HAchubby frequently does IRL streams on her channel. She is currently in Vietnam, livestreaming her experiences in the capital city of Hanoi.

During her stream, she visited the famous Hanoi Train Street, a backstreet in Hanoi's Old Quarter that has a single railway running through it. Hachu was in awe as she stood on the balcony of one of the cafe's overlooking the street as the train made its way through the narrow corridor.

"No way, it's so close! Are you serious?"

HAchubby astonished by her close encounter with train

Hanoi Train Street is a tourist attraction located in one of the city's backstreets. It gets its name from the one railway track running directly through the narrow street. The railroad has been there for over 100 years and is still active to this day.

The railroad is lined on both sides with homes, cafes, and other businesses. The cafes on the side of the street have become a hotspot for tourists looking to take Instagram-worthy pictures of the scenic street.

HAchubby was there for a similar reason, visiting some of the local cafes and hoping to capture the moment the train passed by on stream. She stood on one of the balconies overlooking the railway, looking surprised when she heard the train's horn. She was in disbelief as it passed by her, the top of the train only a few feet away from her and the balcony she stood on.

Addressing the speed of the train, she said:

"What? It's so fast! Just in front of me!"

While the train passing through the narrow Old Quarter street is a sight to behold, it is also potentially dangerous. With the location's popularity increasing due to Instagram, many cafes have opened up alongside the road to cash in on tourism. This increased the number of instances where tourists were nearly struck by the train.

The city of Hanoi responded by shutting down numerous roadside cafes that were dangerously close to the tracks. While cafes located on balconies similar to the one HAchubby was in are still open, many of the roadside ones are now closed.

HAchubby isn't the only streamer to visit Hanoi Train Street recently, as JOEYKAOTYK and fanfan visited Vietnam two months ago, also capturing the train on stream.

IRL streams have made a comeback in 2022, and it's nice to see streamers showcasing some of the world's most interesting locations while sharing their experiences with their viewers.

Fans react to HAchubbby's Hanoi Train Street visit

Viewers of the clip on Reddit commented on the train, sharing HAchubby's feelings of both awe and terror.

Fans can see more of Hanoi by watching Hachu's stream.

