Twitch streamer HAchubby amazingly learns Undertale's Megalovania from 10-second clip

Twitch streamer HAchubby impressed viewers with her piano skills during a recent Esfand TV stream. Cyr and Tectone played a 10-second clip of Megalovania, one of the most memorable songs from Undertale, a 2015 2D role-playing video game. After briefly listening to the song, HAchubby played it back perfectly on the piano.

It was an incredible display of hard work and talent, and the other Twitch streamers were blown away by how well her practice and skill paid off.

Twitch streamer HAchubby only needs 10 seconds

Twitch streamer HAchubby said the song sounded hard, to which Tectone suggested that she try really hard. After the 10-second clip ended, the streamer played a few notes, getting the sound right in her head.

She only spent a few seconds playing notes on the keyboard, trying to get the song in the right order as she sang the notes while also playing them. Showing off excellent pitch, the Twitch streamer nailed it down pretty quickly. Tectone was blown away by her skill, and said:

“Oh my God. Oh my God! Imagine having talent, dude! That’s insane! How’d you pick it up in seconds?”

Cyr replied to Tectone, saying streamers are delusional and live in their own bubble, thinking they’re talented, and then, on occasions such as this, meet people with actual talent. While HAchubby smiled and laughed, Cyr said there were probably more talented people than the two of them in chat.

Redditors respond to HAchubby’s amazing Megalovania clip

The response was mostly about HAchubby’s skill. Some said she’s downloading the music into her brain via Spotify, while another joked that she was the first Neuralink Human Test Subject.

She did pick it up remarkably easily, making it seem like she could easily "download" music into her brain and play it back, as u/bmystry pointed out:

Others just wanted Tectone to stop talking, as several Redditors found him incredibly annoying, and some found themselves unable to escape him.

This display by Twitch streamer HAchubby also led to a discussion about talent vs. skill. Some pointed out that when people say “talent,” they actually mean “skill,” while others countered by saying one doesn’t need to put in hours of dedication; they merely need to have good auditory sense, and knowledge of an instrument.

One user said that “auditory sense” isn’t really the correct term, and that what HAchubby uses is Relative Pitch.

On a different note (no pun intended), one Redditor who was obviously impressed with Cyr's fashion sense, wanted him to be their personal stylist.

One user, meanwhile, wasn’t all that impressed by what they saw, calling it pretty simple. They compared it to a rundown of the blues scale and said HAchubby has done far more impressive things than this.

Regardless, nobody can take away from the amount of work the Twitch streamer no doubt puts in to be able to pull off feats like this, and it certainly takes a great deal of hard work and practice to play the piano, much less pick up a song in just 10 seconds.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee