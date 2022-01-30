Twitch streamer HAchubby gets headbutted by a goat at Maya's Alveus Sanctuary

Popular Korean streamer HAchubby's attempt at feeding two goats at the Alveus Sanctuary ended in an unfortunate yet funny manner.

Alveus Sanctuary is a non-profit wildlife organization set up by Twitch streamer Maya Higa. The goats, named Beetle and Oatmeal, were being fed by the two streamers within their enclosure when Oatmeal decided to attack HAchubby and headbutted her.

Maya @mayahiga6 I got two baby goats!!!!!! help me name them I got two baby goats!!!!!! help me name them https://t.co/GCUGQAdwcW

The post above displays the two goats, Oatmeal and Beetle, respectively.

HAchubby gets headbutted by a goat at Alveus Sanctuary

During her visit to Alveus, Hachubby and Maya interacted with a couple of goats who have been the source of hilarious content in the past. Hachu then mentioned that she wanted to feed the goats.

Maya and HAChubby entered the goats' enclosure with a bowl of food in their hands. After placing her bowl down, Hachu began petting Beetle, while Oatmeal stood behind her, sniffing her leg. In a seemingly unprovoked attack, Oatmeal suddenly headbutted her, throwing Hachu against the wall. Taken by surprise, she exclaimed:

"Oh my god!"

Maya immediately rushed to divert the goat, who seemed prepared for a second attack. She held the goat down while Hachu exited the enclosure. However, in her rush, Hachu did not notice Beetle sneakily following her out. When she did, she immediately tried to grab it, which caused the goat to turn hostile.

Maya @mayahiga6 time to take out the trash time to take out the trash https://t.co/JV32JKgKQH

While Hachu continued to laugh nervously, Beetle stood up on its hind legs in an attempt to intimidate Hachu. The attempt was successful as Hachu slowly backed away.

Maya attempted to reassure Hachu by calmly responding to the chaotic debacle:

"It's okay, it's okay."

Maya lured the escaped goat back into the enclosure by using its food bowl as bait. After ensuring the containment of both the goats, Maya shot out of the enclosure and quickly locked it.

Both streamers burst out laughing at the incident. As they walked away, Maya apologized for her goat's hostility.

"I'm sorry! "

The two then continued feeding the goat, but from outside the containment.

Fans can't stop laughing at the goat's actions

Maya's Twitch chat definitely enjoyed the sudden and hilarious turn the stream took. The video was immediately clipped and posted on Reddit, where it continues to gain popularity.

Viewers in Maya's Twitch chat amused at the events (Image via Twitch/Maya)

The two goats have been a part of the Sanctuary for a while now. They starred in a special "Goat Cam" stream organized by Alveus Sanctuary, which had a similar, funny incident taking place during their feeding time.

Edited by Ashish Yadav