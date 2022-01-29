Twitch streamer Cyr gets frosted tips, internet can’t get enough

Despite several setbacks, Cyr, a Twitch streamer with over 500,000 followers, has finally met his goal. After trying several times, the streamer finally had an IRL stream where he got frosted tips put in his hair over a nearly three-hour livestream.

Fans sat with Cyr in chat the entire time, hyping him up as the streamer waited, had his hair treated and as the reveal was finally made, Alinity howled with laughter:

“You look like a porcupine!”

Twitch streamer Cyr’s journey to frosted tips finally ends

As a reward for the stream viewers, once the Twitch streamer hit 7k subs, he said he would get frosted tips. On December 31, 2021, a Twitter post was made that said the goal had been reached, and it would go down.

cyr @cyr OH NO WE HIT 7K SUBS. I HAVE TO GET FROSTED TIPS NOW. THIS IS NOT A TEST. THIS IS REAL. HELP ME WHY DOES 2022 START LIKE THIS FOR ME. OH NO WE HIT 7K SUBS. I HAVE TO GET FROSTED TIPS NOW. THIS IS NOT A TEST. THIS IS REAL. HELP ME WHY DOES 2022 START LIKE THIS FOR ME. https://t.co/gQunoqTASj

However, the livestream would be plagued with problems, and it took until January 28, 2022, but Cyr got it done. In another clip, Cyr talks about the many problems that have come with trying to get the frosted tips hairstyle done.

In the clip, the Twitch streamer said the first time the hair salon trip was scheduled, he got banned on Twitch. The second time, the pipes burst at the salon creating another setback. Despite this, the stream has occurred, and Cyr has a brand new look.

Of course, the internet ate up the new hairstyle, commenting on Reddit about the new look.

Cyr is now an anime protagonist

(Clip starts at 2:26:57)

The Reddit thread blew up with comments praising the look and cracking jokes about who Cyr now looks like. There was a great deal of love in the comments, love and comedy. This led to a discussion on exactly what sort of lifestyle Cyr is now leading - whether it’s an anime protagonist or a member of a punk band.

Others still suggested he’s now Guy Fieri, Mayor of Flavortown.

Some think he resembles a certain popular Hedgehog, or perhaps another anime character in the cast of Dragonball Z.

Cyr would definitely fit in with some of the 90s and 2000s pop acts, as some have suggested. Though, one comment said that the streamer needs a few other things to complete the look.

One user requested the video be taken down because the user’s wife comes to the subreddit and doesn’t want her taken by Cyr.

While one or two people mocked the look, the vast majority showed it love.

The Twitch streamer kept his word, and for the time being, will rock the classic pop band hairstyle of having dark hair and bright, blonde frosted tips.

