Watch: HAchubby crashes into another biker while cycling in Seoul

HAchubby was streaming on Twitch as she went on a bike ride around Seoul. Unfortunately, the streamer crashed into an older gentleman and both fell to the ground.

The Korean streamer has been rising in popularity with her Just Chatting videos and IRL streams, where she takes her fans to see Korea's daily life. She has also started singing at gigs and streaming it to her fans. Last year, she opened a convenience store in Busan called HAchuMart, after quitting her previous job for privacy reasons.

HAchubby collides with older cyclist while taking a turn

The Korean streamer was doing an IRL stream when the crash happened. She had decided to do a bicycle riding stream with chat on the streets of Seoul. The actual crash has been edited out of the VOD and viewers can only see the aftermath and the altercation with the man she collided with.

She had been riding for some time when she decided to rest. Having just climbed an incline, the streamer was visibly panting and wanted to catch her breath before continuing. Right before the crash, she told chat about feeling uneasy about so many cyclists constantly passing by:

"Oh. So fast."

As she started going uphill, she panted:

"Uff, oh. Lower gear is better. For uphill. Okay, I got. Okay number one. Uff, oh damn. Finally... Ugh, too many people... There's a hill! I need to rest chat. This is too much. Let me find some rest place"

As she continued to ride, HAchubby opened up further about cyclists zooming past her, indicating that she was not riding at the correct speed. She did not like the fact that so many people were constantly overtaking her and asking her for space:

"Oh my god! It's not easy. I am so tired and nervous and there's just too many people who bother me... Ding dong ding dong ding dong. Get out, get off, like that. Scares me. I'm trying."

HAchubby rejoiced when she started her descent, as she did not have to put in much effort. As she tried to cut across the road, she crashed into another biker coming from behind. After the altercation, she set up the camera by the side of the bike path to try to explain to chat what had happened:

"I was riding and then I wanted to go this side. That was really a bad idea I thought about. I couldn't hear another sound of bicycle behind me so I just tried to but... Actually that grandpa was trying to, um, like go faster than me but went a little bit slow. And then there was bad timing and yeah, that's why we just crashed."

Reddit reacts to HAchubby's crash

Redditors were not fans of the chat supporting the streamer after the accident. As was allegedly evident from the parts edited out in the VOD, HAchubby tried to cross the road without signalling that she was about to do so. Many pointed out this fact:

The absence of mirrors in their cycles really meant that veering out of one's lane could easily lead to accidents:

Whatever the case may be, the fact that the accident happened on a bike path is fortunate because it was just a collision between bikes. HAchubby only sustained minor injuries to her knee and elbows, but her confidence did take a hit.

For the rest of the stream, she did not ride the bike, returning it as fast as she could.

