"It was so odd"- Pokimane recounts how she was judged by an older lady in Korea for her outfit

Imane "Pokimane" is one of the most recent streamers to travel to South Korea in months. With travel restrictions being relaxed across the world, many streamers have been using IRL travel streams to generate viewership, with South Korea being a popular destination.

She's there with a few other streamers, including JakenBakeLIVE, who walked down the street with her while she recounted a story about an older Korean woman who judged her for her outfit. The female streamer said she had never had an older woman judge her that way before.

"It was so odd."

Pokimane judged for her outfit by older lady in Korea

The popular female streamer is on a trip to South Korea with AriaSaki, iGumdrop and JakenBakeLIVE. They are the latest group of streamers to travel to the country for an IRL stream, as Mizkif and some OTK streamers went to Korea last month.

While walking down the street with Jake, Poki told him a story from her convenience store trip with Aria the day prior. She said that she was wearing sweatpants and a crop top when an older woman saw her and judged her for exposing part of her midriff. She said that the woman gave her a mean look and rubbed her stomach.

"I've never had an older lady give me a death stare like that."

She went on to wonder what the woman was trying to say to her. She felt like it would be a bit ridiculous to cover up a small amount of exposed midriff. The streamer provided some alternative explanations.

"Is she calling me fat, or is she asking if I'm pregnant? This is my Twitch chat all over again!"

Pokimane said that the most likely explanation was that she was being told to cover up.

"I think that's what she was indicating."

She described the interaction as odd, as Jake said it was disappointing that the moment didn't happen while they were live on stream.

Fans react to Pokimane's interaction with older Korean lady

Fans in the YouTube comments section offered their explanation for why the woman may have told Poki to cover up. Some said it was because of body standards for women in Korean culture, where they expect women to be extremely thin if they wear revealing clothing.

Viewers familiar with Korean culture provided their explanations for what the woman was trying to say to Pokimane (Image via YouTube)

They made a point to say that the streamer isn't overweight, but that it wouldn't be completely unexpected if the woman was calling her fat.

Others said that Korean culture is fairly conservative when it comes to clothing in general. Perhaps this was a classic case of culture shock for Pokimane.

