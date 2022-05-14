Watch: Twitch streamer Miekii stops a bicycle jacking in New York

On stream, Twitch streamer Michael "Miekii" came across a man standing by a bicycle rack in New York City. It appeared that the man was attempting to break the lock on the bicycle with a piece of rebar.

The streamer approached the man and stopped him, letting him know that the police were called. The man insisted that the bicycle was his, but the scene didn't add up.

"I'll wait for the cops to come."

Miekii stops a bike jacking in New York

The uber deliveryman and streamer was out exploring New York city on his bicycle when he came across a man wearing a face mask and a hoodie trying to break the lock off of a bicycle with a piece of rebar. He parked his bike next to the bicycle rack the man was trying to steal from and approached him.

The man was acting shady, initially saying that the bike was his and that he couldn't unlock it normally. Considering that he was trying to disguise his appearance and forcibly break the lock, the streamer didn't buy his explanation. The man told him to " Impete his thing," implying he should just look the other way while he stole the bike. Miekii said that he would wait there for the police to arrive.

"I'm not gonna do my thing, don't steal this. I'll wait for the cops to come."

He continued his attempt to convince the streamer to leave and that he was doing nothing illegal. Miekii still did not buy his act, saying that his actions were telling a different story.

"I don't know, your attitude kinda gives me different vibes."

The thief continued working on the lock, eventually breaking it off the bike rack. He backed away from the rack, dropped the rebar, held his hands up and presented the unlocked bicycle as proof that he owned it to the streamer. He was unimpressed.

"How's that proof?"

Miekii insisted on staying in that spot to prevent him from making off with the bicycle. Eventually, the thief discarded the rebar into a storm drain and fled the scene.

The streamer and Uber deliveryman lingered in the area for a little longer to make sure he didn't come right back to steal the bike. He eventually left to complete his delivery.

Viewers react to streamer stopping a bike jacking

People who saw the clip on Reddit applauded the streamer for taking the time to do the right thing, even if it may have been difficult.

Others said that they would not have done what he did because it could've potentially been dangerous.

Luckily, the thief simply left the scene instead of any violent altercation occurring.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul