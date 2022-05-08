"I don't like using your website" - Twitch streamer FAUXRE rages at Streamlabs after discovering changes in the UI

Earlier today, Twitch streamer FAUXRE raged at Streamlabs after discovering some major changes in its website UI. The Italian-American streamer went on a serious rant, explaining that she doesn't like the changes in the UI, and it is creating a lot of problems for her.

The company is majorly focused on providing the tools and programs needed to broadcast content onto the internet for streamers and online content creators. However, the company has recently made some changes to the UI, eliciting a rather unexpected response from a prominent Twitch streamer.

Expressing her intense frustration and anger with the sudden changes to the UI, the streamer angrily notes:

"I don't like using your website."

Twitch streamer Fauxre rages while explaining why she doesn't like the recent UI changes in the Streamlabs website

Fauxre is an Italian-American streamer with over 76k followers on the purple platform. She gained popularity through her 'FAUXRE' named Twitch channel and is better known for her chatting and gaming streams. Besides Twitch, she is also quite active on her YouTube channel.

Given her bold and outspoken personality, the streamer never fails to share her opinion on trending matters on the internet. In her most recent Twitch clip, the streamer lost her calm and ended up going on a rant against the recent UI changes on the Streamlabs website. As per the streamer herself, the changes are absolutely worthless.

Expressing her intense frustration with the changes, the streamer rants:

"The fact that you like move something several millimeters away from where it use to be is a problem. I use it to use it not for it to look pretty and it doesn't even look pretty. It looks like trash. So whoever updated it get fired, get fuc***, you fuc**** as*****."

Continuing her trail of thoughts, she angrily continued:

"God, This looks like sh**. What fuc**** intern made this sh**? This looks like sh**. God, dude."

Needless to say, the rant itself was quite explicit and filled with anger. However, Twitch streamers cannot be blamed as sudden changes in the UI can be a bit difficult to get used to.

Unlike in most situations like this, where a majority quietly accepts the changes, the streamer seems to have simply had it.

Fans react to the streamer's rage against Streamlabs

The intense rant elicited quite a few interesting reactions from fans on Fauxre's Twitch chat.

Fans react to the streamer's rage against Streamlabs (Image via Fauxre/Twitch)

The clip even made it to Reddit's Livestream Fails, where users had some intriguing views.

In November 2021, Streamlabs, Twitch, and Xbox collaborated to enhance console streams for viewers. A few days later, various software companies like OBS and Lightstream called out Streamlabs for plagiarizing their work. The whole thing blew up after streamers like Pokimane decided to sever ties with Streamlabs.

While the software still has some detractors, it is considered one of the best streaming software for beginners in 2022.

