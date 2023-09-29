"Hackers be swatting": RiceGum questioned N3on's viewer count, accusing the stream of being view botted 

Rumble streamer Bryan "RiceGum" questioned the view count on Kick streamer Rangesh's "N3on" latest broadcast and claimed it was view botted. The former blamed hackers for increasing the viewership of said stream. Bryan has been known to be critical of Kick, creating controversy after choosing Rumble over the Stake-owned platform. A clip of him doubting Rangesh's viewer count has now gone viral on social media, accruing a lot of views on X, formerly Twitter.

Readers should note that RiceGum did not necessarily accuse N3on of view botting but rather blamed "those hackers" who, according to him, had been fabricating views. After talking about the people featured on the stream, he questioned the high viewership, saying

"You telling me this crew? Bro, those hackers be swatting. You guys are telling me these guys can't fabricate some views? Come on now chat. Something's not adding up."

"Why RiceGum hating on N3on": Social media reacts to the clip of the streamer feud

Expand Tweet

N3on, Sneako, and a couple of the other creators have been IRL streaming in collaboration in recent weeks, going viral for quite a few instances. Fans will remember Sara Saffari and Sneako's banter that garnered a lot of views on social media. Furthermore, a prank where the controversial streamer appeared to be slapping Sara went viral, with people misunderstanding the premise.

RiceGum was skeptical about the number of concurrent viewers watching their stream and pointed out how N3on and others had to collaborate with popular internet personalities such as Bradley Martin and Steve "Will Do It" to achieve high viewership.

The Rumble streamer thought that having 100k viewers was too much for the "crew," saying:

"No way this crew got a 100k bro, something is not adding up chat. Bro, no way this crew. Like, like you know what I mean? Last time I think they had like, Bradley, Sara, Steve 'Will Do It'."

The clip has been shared on X, with many deeming RiceGum's comments as derisory towards N30n for having a good viewership. Others noted that the two have collaborated on stream and remain friends, denying any hate between them.

Fans reacting to the clip (Image via X)

Here are some more reactions.

Other reactions from social media (Image via X)

Expand Tweet

Readers will find it interesting to note that the two streamers have been collaborating recently in Las Vegas and were swatted by viewers. Read more about streamer swatting here.